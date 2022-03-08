ASPEED Technology : (Revised) ASPEED Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Provided by: ASPEED TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
15:00:37
Subject
(Revised) ASPEED Board of Directors resolved to
convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/07
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/31
3.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
Physical shareholders meeting
4.General shareholders' meeting location:
Darwin Hall, 2F, No. 1, Industry East Road 2, Hsinchu Science Park
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1)2021 Business Report
(2)Audit Committee's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements
(3)Report on 2021 employees' compensation and remuneration to Directors
(4)Report on the distribution of 2021 cash dividends
(5)Amendments to "Corporate Governance Best Practice Principles"
(6)Amendments to "Sustainable Development Best Practice Principles"
(7)Amendments to "Guidelines for the Adoption of Codes of Ethical
Conduct"
(8)Amendments to "Procedures for Ethical Management and Guidelines
for Conduct"
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1)Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(2)Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
(1)New common share issuance through the increase of capital by
capitalization of capital reserve
(2)To approve the issuance of employee restricted stock awards for
year 2022
(3)Amendment to "Articles of Incorporation"
(4)Amendment to "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:N/A
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:N/A
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:N/A
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/02
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/31
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Aspeed Technology Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.