Aspen Aerogels : IR Presentation

This presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our short-term and long-term growth strategies and expectations about the growth of our business; efforts to develop and commercialize our products; market opportunities in the electric vehicle market regarding thermal barriers as well as battery materials; market opportunities in the sustainable building materials and the energy infrastructure markets; our expectations regarding future operations, future financial position, future capacity, future revenue and projected costs; our expectations about global electric vehicle sales as well as the potential revenue from the sale of our products per electric vehicle; investment estimates for Plant II or in R&D; capital expenditure programs; estimates of Awarded Programs; our expectations about customers and automotive industry's approach towards addressing thermal runaway; our prospects and plans; objectives of management; and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, and we may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, so you should not rely on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and operating results. The Company's future financial and operating results, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, such as those described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its subsequent annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to: an inability to create new product, partnership and market opportunities; any sustained downturn in the energy industry or energy prices; any sustained downturn in the petrochemical, refinery, subsea, LNG, U.S., North American, Asian, European, South American, Middle Eastern, building materials, electric vehicle or other market due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 or any other factor; any failure to sustain project-based demand in the subsea, LNG, on-shore or other markets; the right of EV thermal barrier customers to cancel contracts with Aspen at any time and without penalty; any costs, expenses, or investments incurred by Aspen in excess of projections used to develop pricing under the contracts with EV thermal barrier customers; any failure of Aspen or PyroThin® to meet contractual specifications and requirements under contracts with EV thermal barrier customers; Aspen's inability to create new product, customer or market opportunities, including for PyroThin® or for new products developed from Aspen's aerogel technology; any disruption or inability to achieve expected capacity levels in any of our three production lines or at Plant II including due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 or any other factor, any inability to expand manufacturing capacity Plant II; Aspen's Pyrothin® product or another product's ability to solve the customer problem towards which it is targeted; the failure to receive all regulatory or other approvals required to operate, the ability of Aspen's products to perform within the specifications and standards set out for the materials, including, but not limited to, those being implemented or considered for implementation by governmental entities in connection with The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Global Technical Regulation No. 20maintain or expand our facilities; any failure of demand for Aspen's products; any failure to achieve expected price increases or average selling prices for Aspen's products; any significant increase in the cost of raw materials, utilities or any other manufacturing consumable; the failure to mitigate the impact of any significant increase in the cost of raw materials, utilities or other manufacturing consumable; shortages of raw materials, utilities or any other manufacturing consumable due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 or any other factor; the failure to generate sufficient operating cash flow or to obtain significant additional capital to pursue Aspen's strategy; the failure of Aspen's products to become widely adopted; the competition Aspen faces in its business; any failure to enforce any of Aspen's patents; any failure to protect or expand Aspen's aerogel technology platform; any future finding of invalidity of any patent in any jurisdiction; any failure to generate sufficient operating cash flow or to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to pursue Aspen's new business, technology, patent enforcement, or patent defense strategy; any failure of Aspen's products to meet applicable specifications and other performance, safety, technical and delivery requirements; the general economic conditions and cyclical demands in the markets that Aspen serves; the economic, operational and political risks associated with sales and expansion of operations in foreign countries; the loss of any direct customer, including distributors, contractors and OEMs; compliance with health and safety laws and regulations; and the maintenance and development of distribution channels.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

"Awarded Business" as used in this presentation is our estimates of the revenues that we believe are potentially derivable from customers based on our knowledge of our customer's selection of our products for use in a specific platform or vehicle lineup. Certain of our customers provide us with various projections of their forecasts for vehicles to be sold in various time frames. Our estimates of Awarded Business are based on this information provided by customers and certain other assumptions, including expectations regarding future sales volumes and the continuation of our relationship with customers. Our customers generally do not guarantee or commit to sales volumes and many of our arrangements with our customers may be terminated by them at any time without penalty.

The information in this presentation is current as of August 9, 2022 and speaks only as of such date. We expressly disclaim any obligation to release any updates or revisions to any information presented herein, including any forward-looking statements, to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information or statements are based for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available. All information and forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This presentation includes certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures that we use to describe our company's performance or estimated or targeted future performance. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The industry and market data contained in this presentation is based either on our management's own estimates or on independent industry publications, reports by market research firms or other publicized independent sources. Although the Company believes these sources are reliable, it has not independently verified the information and cannot guarantee its accuracy and completeness, as industry and market data are subject to change and cannot always be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey or market shares. Accordingly, you should be aware that the industry and market data contained in this presentation, and estimates and beliefs based on such data, may not be reliable. Unless otherwise indicated, all information contained in this presentation concerning our industry in general or any segment thereof, including information regarding our general expectations and market opportunity, is based on management's estimates using internal data, data from industry related publications, consumer research and marketing studies and other externally obtained data. Certain financial or other targets are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that may change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that we will achieve our financial targets or other expectations. The expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. Actual results may vary materially based on a number of factors. For example, The Company's estimates in this presentation are based on assumptions about the following factors: (i) adoption rates of EV and our customers' market penetration, (ii) the aggregate pricing of our products, and (iii) the average amount of our products incorporated in each vehicle.

Due to the rapid pace of technical development in lithium batteries, the Company's assumptions may evolve in the future due to various external factors resulting in different estimates than those arrived here. There are a wide range of estimates being published, including ones that would result in lower per vehicle figures. While the Company's management believes its estimates are based on reasonable assumptions and methodology, there can be no assurance that the future pricing and market size will align with the Company's estimates. Such data may be outdated and involves a number of assumptions and limitations and contains projections and estimates of the future performance of the industries in which we operate that are subject to a high degree of uncertainty. We caution you not to give undue weight to such projections, assumptions and estimates.

This confidential presentation is made pursuant to Section 105(c) of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 and Section 5(d) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and is intended solely for investors that are either qualified institutional buyers ("QIB") or institutions that are accredited investors ("IAI") (as such terms are defined under Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules) solely for the purposes of familiarizing such investors with Aspen Aerogels and determining whether such investors might have an interest in a potential securities offering by Aspen Aerogels. By agreeing to attend this meeting, you (i) acknowledge and agree that the fact that this meeting has taken place and anything you hear or learn during this meeting are strictly confidential and agree to keep all such information confidential and (ii) you represent that you are a QIB or IAI. Any offering of securities will only be made by means of registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the SEC, after such registration statement becomes effective. No such registration statement has been filed or became effective as of the date of this presentation. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.