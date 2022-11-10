Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASPN   US04523Y1055

ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.

(ASPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29 2022-11-10 am EST
12.81 USD   +10.24%
11:09aAspen Aerogels : IR Presentation
PU
11/07ASPEN AEROGELS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/02Aspen Aerogels Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aspen Aerogels : IR Presentation

11/10/2022 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Relations Presentation

November 10, 2022

ASPEN AEROGELS

(N Y S E : A S P N)

A proprietary aerogel technology platform with processes, scale and a critical talent base that enables a safe transition to clean energy and energy independence

3

Aspen Aerogels | Proprietary

What is an Aerogel?

The lightest solid material on the planet.

Cages airflow and delays heat transfer.

Easy to make small batches in a lab. Hard to make at scale consistently to solve problems.

4

Aspen Aerogels | Proprietary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aspen Aerogels Inc. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 16:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.
11:09aAspen Aerogels : IR Presentation
PU
11/07ASPEN AEROGELS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/02Aspen Aerogels Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
11/02Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
PR
11/02Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Appoints Katie Kool to Board of Directors
CI
10/28Oppenheimer Adjusts Aspen Aerogels Price Target to $23 From $26, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
10/27Aspen Aerogels : Q3 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
10/27Transcript : Aspen Aerogels, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Aspen Aerogels Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
10/27Aspen Aerogels Q3 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises; Revises 2022 Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 178 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 87,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 475 M 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,62 $
Average target price 29,60 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald R. Young President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo C. Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William P. Noglows Chairman
George L. Gould Chief Technology Officer
Alexei Erchak Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.-76.66%475
OWENS CORNING-7.19%7 849
ROCKWOOL A/S-46.12%4 476
STO SE & CO. KGAA-39.91%858
NICHIHA CORPORATION-6.84%715
OKABE CO., LTD.-2.62%229