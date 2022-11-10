Aspen Aerogels : IR Presentation

Investor Relations Presentation
November 10, 2022
ASPEN AEROGELS
(N Y S E : A S P N)
A proprietary aerogel technology platform with processes, scale and a critical talent base that enables a safe transition to clean energy and energy independence
3
Aspen Aerogels | Proprietary
What is an Aerogel?
The lightest solid material on the planet.
Cages airflow and delays heat transfer.
Easy to make small batches in a lab. Hard to make at scale consistently to solve problems.
|
4
|
Aspen Aerogels | Proprietary
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.