    ASPN   US04523Y1055

ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.

(ASPN)
  Report
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

01/05/2022 | 02:24pm EST
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen", the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences: (i) 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference and (ii) R.W. Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference. Participating for Aspen will be Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer.

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference / January 12, 2022 (Virtual Event)
Aspen management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Wednesday January 12, 2022.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Needham representative.

R.W. Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference / January 25, 2022 (Virtual Event)
Aspen management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the R.W. Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Tuesday January 25, 2022.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Baird representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, electrification and sustainability. Aspen's PyroThin® thermal barrier products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® sustainable building materials provide industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety to building owners. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, MA, Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301454891.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.


