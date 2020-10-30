Aspen Aerogels : Investor Presentation

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our short-term and long-term growth strategies, efforts to develop and commercialize our products, electric vehicle/battery market opportunities, future operations, future financial position, future capacity, future revenue, future Adjusted EBITDA, projected costs, prospects, plans, EP20 initiative, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and we may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, so you should not rely on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and operating results.

The information in this presentation is current as of October 29, 2020 and speaks only as of such date. We expressly disclaim any obligation to release any updates or revisions to any information presented herein, including any forward-looking statements, to reflect any change in our expectations or projections or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information or statements are based for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available. All information and forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this presentation and related tables include Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We have provided a

reconciliation of this measure to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is available in "reconciliations" starting on slide 25. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful a measure of operating performance because it does not include the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes including the preparation of our annual operating budget, to allocate resources, to enhance the financial performance of our business, and as a performance measure under our bonus plan. We also believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors with respect to our results of operations and in assessing the performance and value of our business. Although we believe this non-GAAP financial measure enhances investors' understanding of our business and performance, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered an alternative to or substitute for the accompanying GAAP financial measures. The discussion of non-GAAP financial measures set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020, as amended by the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 and filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020, pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are incorporated by reference into this presentation and should be read in their entirety alongside this presentation. In addition, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 as amended by the risk factors set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 and filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020, pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are incorporated by reference into this presentation and should be read in their entirety alongside this presentation.

This presentation contains market data and industry forecasts that were obtained from industry publications, third party market research and publicly available information. These publications generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we have not independently verified, and cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of such information. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. We obtained the industry and market data in this presentation from our own research as well as from industry and general publications, surveys and studies conducted by third parties, some of which may not be publicly available. For example, this presentation includes statistical data extracted from an off-the-shelf market research report (World Insulation - #3435) by The Freedonia Group, an independent international market research firm, and a separate custom market research report by Freedonia Custom Research, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Freedonia Group, or Freedonia, which was commissioned by us and was issued in January 2017 (the "Freedonia Report"). Such data may be outdated and involves a number of assumptions and limitations and contains projections and estimates of the future performance of the industries in which we operate that are subject to a high degree of uncertainty. We caution you not to give undue weight to such projections, assumptions and estimates.

The Freedonia Report represents data, research opinion or viewpoints developed independent of us but on our behalf and does not constitute a specific guide to action. In preparing the Freedonia Report, Freedonia used various sources, including publicly available third party financial statements; government statistical reports; press releases; industry magazines; and interviews with manufacturers of related products (including us), manufacturers of competitive products, distributors of related products and government and trade associations. The Freedonia Report speaks as of its final publication date (and not as of the date of this presentation).

2