Aspen Aerogels : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Stockholders (Form 8-K)

06/01/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Stockholders.

(a) On June 1, 2021, Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the 'Company') held its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') via live audio webcast on the Internet. Of the 28,345,159 shares of common stock issued and outstanding and eligible to vote as of the record date of April 5, 2021, a quorum of 25,381,972 shares, or 89.5% of the eligible shares, was present at the meeting or represented by proxy.

(b) The following actions were taken at the Annual Meeting:

1. The following nominees were reelected to serve on the Company's board of directors (the 'Board of Directors') as Class I Directors until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified, based on the following votes:

Nominee

Voted For

Votes Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Rebecca B. Blalock

18,752,219

3,455,579

3,174,174

Robert M. Gervis

16,770,874

5,436,924

3,174,174

After the Annual Meeting, Mark L. Noetzel and William P. Noglows continued to serve as Class II Directors for terms that expire at the 2022 annual meeting and Steven R. Mitchell, Richard F. Reilly and Donald R. Young continued to serve as Class III Directors for terms that expire at the 2023 annual meeting.

2. The appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 was ratified, based on the following votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

25,336,369

42,793

2,810

-

3. The Company's stockholders approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company's 2021 proxy statement, based on the following votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

22,079,105

124,257

4,436

3,174,174

Disclaimer

Aspen Aerogels Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 21:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
