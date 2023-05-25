Advanced search
    ASPN   US04523Y1055

ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.

(ASPN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-25 pm EDT
6.490 USD   -3.57%
Aspen Aerogels to Present at TD Cowen Sustainability Week

05/25/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Messrs. Young and Rodriguez, hosted by TD Cowen's equity research analyst Jeff Osborne, Managing Director Sustainability & Mobility Technology. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 2:55 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed here and will be available for 90 days.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your TD Cowen representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform™ into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

 

 

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-to-present-at-td-cowen-sustainability-week-301834932.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
