  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aspen Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APZ   AU000000APZ8

ASPEN GROUP

(APZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:55:50 2023-02-19 pm EST
1.900 AUD   +0.26%
02/19Aspen : 20 Feb 2023 – Aspen Group – Results and Guidance Upgrade Presentation – 1H – 2023
PU
2022ASPEN GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Aspen Group Acquires New South Wales Motel for AU$5.2 Million
MT
Aspen : 20 Feb 2023 – Aspen Group – Results and Guidance Upgrade Presentation – 1H – 2023

02/19/2023 | 11:00pm EST
Aspen Group

Financial Results Presentation - 1H FY23

February 2023

UniResort, Upper Mount Gravatt, QLD

Maylands, WA1

Contents

1

2

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C

Results Summary - 1H FY23

Page 3

Outlook and FY23 Guidance

Page 17

Business and Portfolio

Page 20

Statutory Accounts

Page 41

Distribution and Tax History

Page 49

1

Results Summary

1H FY23

New homes at Wodonga Gardens Retirement Village, VIC

3

1H FY23 - Operating Earnings Summary

Extreme shortages of affordable accommodation driving rents and profits up materially across all parts of the business...

Rent & Ancillary Revenue

$24.8m +55%

Property NOI

$12.1m +87%

Margin 49%

Operating Earnings1

$12.0m

+159%

Development Revenue

$12.1m +204%

Development Profit

$4.1m +193%

Margin 34%

Operating EPS

7.08 cents

+102%

DPS

3.50 cents

+13%

Corporate Overheads

$2.95m +1%

MER2 1.1%

FY23 EPS

Guidance Upgrade

11.5-12.0 cents

+1.75 cents (+17%)

on previous guidance

Operating EPS (cents)

12.00

10.00

+14%

+11%

8.00

+32%

6.00

4.00

2.00

0.00

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22

+33-39%

Guidance 2H

1H

FY23

(compared to 1H FY22)

1. Operating Earnings is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present, in the opinion of the directors, the operating activities of Aspen in a way that appropriately reflects Aspen's operating performance - refer to financial report for full definition. Result excludes

4

Trading Profits from the sale of Perth Houses which are treated as Investment Property. 2. Management Expense Ratio = Net Corporate Overheads / Total Assets

Key Earnings Growth Drivers for 1H FY23

Contributions

  • Extreme shortage of accommodation nationwide, especially at the more affordable end of the spectrum - residential vacancy rate c.1% nationwide
  • Post Covid - population growth has increased and people are on the move again needing long and short stay accommodation
  • Dwelling and land rents increasing - dwellings outperforming
  • Pivoted back to short stay for our Park dwellings - materially higher rent and profitability than the long stay offered during Covid
  • Net effective rents only - no leasing incentives to fund or amortise
  • More dwellings and land sites added to the available rental pool through acquisition, development and refurbishment
  • Operating costs have been well-controlled and margins have expanded
  • Development activity continues to ramp up - attractive margin of 34% maintained (despite spike in building costs and timeframes)
  • Tight control of corporate overheads - up only 1% on pcp
  • $70m of interest rate exposure hedged against rising interest rates

Drags (mainly positioning for future growth)

  • Retirement land rents grew less than CPI and remain below the Commonwealth Rent Assistance (CRA) cap - supporting our customer base and development sales
  • Sold another two Perth Houses - capital will ultimately be redeployed into other parts of the business to achieve higher returns
  • Removed some of our dilapidated income-generating dwellings to make way for future development (eg. Highway 1 and Sweetwater Grove)
  • No Project Management Fees from MHC Marina Hindmarsh Island Fund (Coorong Quays) post acquisition in June 2022
  • New equity raised in September 2022 for debt reduction - to reduce risk and position for acquisitions while interest rates are normalising
  • Increased interest cost on floating rate debt

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aspen Group Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 03:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
