Aspen : 20 Feb 2023 – Aspen Group – Results and Guidance Upgrade Presentation – 1H – 2023
02/19/2023 | 11:00pm EST
Aspen Group
Financial Results Presentation - 1H FY23
February 2023
UniResort, Upper Mount Gravatt, QLD
Maylands, WA1
Contents
1
2
Appendix A
Appendix B
Appendix C
Results Summary - 1H FY23
Page 3
Outlook and FY23 Guidance
Page 17
Business and Portfolio
Page 20
Statutory Accounts
Page 41
Distribution and Tax History
Page 49
1
Results Summary
1H FY23
New homes at Wodonga Gardens Retirement Village, VIC
3
1H FY23 - Operating Earnings Summary
Extreme shortages of affordable accommodation driving rents and profits up materially across all parts of the business...
Rent & Ancillary Revenue
$24.8m +55%
Property NOI
$12.1m +87%
Margin 49%
Operating Earnings1
$12.0m
+159%
Development Revenue
$12.1m +204%
Development Profit
$4.1m +193%
Margin 34%
Operating EPS
7.08 cents
+102%
DPS
3.50 cents
+13%
Corporate Overheads
$2.95m +1%
MER2 1.1%
FY23 EPS
Guidance Upgrade
11.5-12.0 cents
+1.75 cents (+17%)
on previous guidance
Operating EPS (cents)
12.00
10.00
+14%
+11%
8.00
+32%
6.00
4.00
2.00
0.00
FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22
+33-39%
Guidance 2H
1H
FY23
(compared to 1H FY22)
1. Operating Earnings is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present, in the opinion of the directors, the operating activities of Aspen in a way that appropriately reflects Aspen's operating performance - refer to financial report for full definition. Result excludes
4
Trading Profits from the sale of Perth Houses which are treated as Investment Property. 2. Management Expense Ratio = Net Corporate Overheads / Total Assets
Key Earnings Growth Drivers for 1H FY23
Contributions
Extreme shortage of accommodation nationwide, especially at the more affordable end of the spectrum - residential vacancy rate c.1% nationwide
Post Covid - population growth has increased and people are on the move again needing long and short stay accommodation
Dwelling and land rents increasing - dwellings outperforming
Pivoted back to short stay for our Park dwellings - materially higher rent and profitability than the long stay offered during Covid
Net effective rents only - no leasing incentives to fund or amortise
More dwellings and land sites added to the available rental pool through acquisition, development and refurbishment
Operating costs have been well-controlled and margins have expanded
Development activity continues to ramp up - attractive margin of 34% maintained (despite spike in building costs and timeframes)
Tight control of corporate overheads - up only 1% on pcp
$70m of interest rate exposure hedged against rising interest rates
Drags (mainly positioning for future growth)
Retirement land rents grew less than CPI and remain below the Commonwealth Rent Assistance (CRA) cap - supporting our customer base and development sales
Sold another two Perth Houses - capital will ultimately be redeployed into other parts of the business to achieve higher returns
Removed some of our dilapidated income-generating dwellings to make way for future development (eg. Highway 1 and Sweetwater Grove)
No Project Management Fees from MHC Marina Hindmarsh Island Fund (Coorong Quays) post acquisition in June 2022
New equity raised in September 2022 for debt reduction - to reduce risk and position for acquisitions while interest rates are normalising
Increased interest cost on floating rate debt
5
