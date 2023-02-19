Aspen : 20 Feb 2023 – Aspen Group – Results and Guidance Upgrade Presentation – 1H – 2023

Contributions

Extreme shortage of accommodation nationwide, especially at the more affordable end of the spectrum - residential vacancy rate c.1% nationwide

Post Covid - population growth has increased and people are on the move again needing long and short stay accommodation

Dwelling and land rents increasing - dwellings outperforming

Pivoted back to short stay for our Park dwellings - materially higher rent and profitability than the long stay offered during Covid

Net effective rents only - no leasing incentives to fund or amortise

More dwellings and land sites added to the available rental pool through acquisition, development and refurbishment

Operating costs have been well-controlled and margins have expanded

Development activity continues to ramp up - attractive margin of 34% maintained (despite spike in building costs and timeframes)

Tight control of corporate overheads - up only 1% on pcp