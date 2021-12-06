Aspen : Application for quotation of securities - APZ

Number of +securities to be quoted
79,770
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Shares are issued as a result of short term incentive payment approved by the shareholders at FY21 Annual General Meeting
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
1.310000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The shares will be under voluntary escrow which expires on 5 December 2022
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Other
Please provide additional details
