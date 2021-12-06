Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aspen Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APZ   AU000000APZ8

ASPEN GROUP

(APZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspen : Application for quotation of securities - APZ

12/06/2021 | 11:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ASPEN GROUP

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

New code to be

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED

79,770

06/12/2021

confirmed

SECURITIES - NEW

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ASPEN GROUP

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

50004160927

1.3

ASX issuer code

APZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Shares are issued as a result of short term incentive payment approved by the shareholders at FY21 Annual General Meeting

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

APZ : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Issue date

6/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank

Provide the actual non-ranking end date

equally (non-ranking end date) known?

Yes

5/12/2022

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

79,770 shares will rank equally with other existing fully paid ordinary shares once issued except that they are under voluntary escrow which expires on 5 December 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

79,770

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares are issued as a result of short term incentive payment approved by the shareholders at FY21 Annual General Meeting

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1.310000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The shares will be under voluntary escrow which expires on 5 December 2022

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Shares are issued as a result of short term incentive payment approved by the shareholders at FY21 Annual General Meeting

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aspen Group Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 04:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASPEN GROUP
12/06ASPEN : Application for quotation of securities - APZ
PU
12/03ASPEN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder- Amended
PU
12/02Aspen Group completed the acquisition of Meadowbrooke Lifestyle Estate in Boyanup.
CI
11/29ASPEN : Notification regarding unquoted securities - APZ
PU
11/29ASPEN : Application for quotation of securities - APZ
PU
11/18ASPEN : Chairman and CEO Address to AGM
PU
11/05Aspen Group entered into a conditional contract to acquire Meadowbrooke Lifestyle Estat..
CI
11/04Aspen Group Acquires Meadowbrooke Lifestyle Estate in Western Australia
MT
10/14ASPEN : 15 Oct 2021 – Aspen Update Q1 FY22
PU
09/16Aspen Group completed the acquisition of Perth Apartment Portfolio from Fife Capital.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20,6 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2022 21,1 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 234 M 165 M 166 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ASPEN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Aspen Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,68 AUD
Average target price 1,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target -8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Carter Joint CEO & Executive Director
David Dixon Joint Chief Executive Officer & Joint Secretary
Clive R. Appleton Non-Executive Chairman
Guy Farrands Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Andrew Licciardo Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPEN GROUP38.84%166
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.60%35 597
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.47%30 602
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.51%29 611
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.80%27 671
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.91%26 258