Aspen : Ceasing to be a substantial holder- Amended
12/03/2021 | 01:02am EST
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ASPEN GROUP
ACN/ARSN
004 160 927
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (and its subsidiaries
listed in Annexure A)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
100 325 184
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
30/11/2021
The previous notice was given to the company on
30/08/2021
The previous notice was dated
30/08/2021
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (4)
Consideration given in
Class (6) and
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
relation to change (5)
number of
affected
changed
securities affected
REFER TO
ANNEXURE
A PART 1
AND PART
2
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
REFER TO ANNEXURE B - NO
CHANGES
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
REFER TO ANNEXURE C
Signature
print name
CALVIN KWOK
capacity COMPANY SECRETARY
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
