Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aspen Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APZ   AU000000APZ8

ASPEN GROUP

(APZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
1.68 AUD   +1.82%
01:02aASPEN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder- Amended
PU
11/29ASPEN : Notification regarding unquoted securities - APZ
PU
11/29ASPEN : Application for quotation of securities - APZ
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspen : Ceasing to be a substantial holder- Amended

12/03/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

For personal use only

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ASPEN GROUP

ACN/ARSN

004 160 927

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (and its subsidiaries

listed in Annexure A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

100 325 184

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

30/11/2021

The previous notice was given to the company on

30/08/2021

The previous notice was dated

30/08/2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in

Class (6) and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (5)

number of

affected

changed

securities affected

REFER TO

ANNEXURE

A PART 1

AND PART

2

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

REFER TO ANNEXURE B - NO

CHANGES

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

REFER TO ANNEXURE C

Signature

print name

CALVIN KWOK

capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

For personal use only

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

sign here

date

03/12/2021

DIRECTIONS

If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

Include details of:

  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

ASPEN GROUP

Annexure A - Part 1

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration

Number of

Person's

Class of securities

given in relation

securities

votes

to change

affected

affected

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited

Acquisition of securities by one or

$

149,999.95

112,780

112,780

Ordinary fully paid

only

Pinnacle Investment Management Limited

more affiliated investment

Ariano Pty Limited (ACN 605 250 799)

managers which it or its associates

Next Financial Limited (ACN 081 722 894)

holds directly or indirectly above

Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd (ACN 093 252 576)

20% voting power in (see

Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty Ltd (ACN 132 819 115)

Annexure A - Part 2) and/or

Investment Solutions Client Services Pty Ltd (ACN 117 898 334)

Pinnacle Fund Services Limited,

Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd (ACN 120 826 575)

who each in turn hold relevant

Priority Investment Management Pty Ltd (ACN 116 943 456

interests in the securities the

PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 125 030 766)

subject of this notice.

Pinnacle RE Services Limited (ACN 130 508 379)

Pinnacle Services Administration Pty Ltd (ACN 126 175 148)

Pinnacle Investment Management (UK) Limited (Company Number

use

2021-09-15 to 2021-09-

11026111)

15

POSH Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 620 094 251)

Pinnacle Fund Services Limited (ACN 082 494 362)

Acquisition of securities in its

$

149,999.95

112,780

112,780

Ordinary fully paid

capacity as responsible entity or

trustee of registered or

unregistered schemes and/or

relevant interest by virtue of

section 608(3)of the Corporations

Act as it or its associates holds

directly or indirectly above 20%

voting power in one or more

affiliated investment managers

(see Annexure A - Part 2) who

each in turn hold relevant interests

2021-09-15 to 2021-09-

in the securities the subject of this

notice.

15

personal

This is Annexure "A - Part 1" as mentioned in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

Calvin Kwok

Company Secretary

Date: 03/12/2021

ASPEN GROUP

Annexure A - Part 2

Affiliated Investment Managers in which Pinnacle has over 20% voting power

Antipodes Partners Limited (ACN 602 042 035)

Hyperion Asset Management Limited (ACN 080 135 897)

Metrics Credit Partners Pty Limited (ACN 150 646 996) onlyPalisade Investment Partners Limited (ACN 124 326 361)

Plato Investment Management Limited (ACN 120 730 136) Resolution Capital Limited (ACN 108 584 167)

Solaris Investment Management Limited (ACN 128 512 621)

Two Trees Investment Management Pty Limited (ACN 616 424 170) Riparian Capital Partners Pty Ltd (ACN 630 179 752)

This is Annexure "A - Part 2" as mentioned in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

useCalvin Kwok Company Secretary Date: 03/12/2021

personalFor

ASPEN GROUP

Annexure B

Name

ACN

Nature of Association

Pinnacle Investment Management

100 325 184

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Group Limited

Annexure B.

Pinnacle Investment Management

109 659 109

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

only

Limited

Annexure B.

Pinnacle Fund Services Limited

082 494 362

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure B.

Ariano Pty Limited

605 250 799

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure B.

Next Financial Limited

081 722 894

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure B.

Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd

093 252 576

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure B.

Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty

132 819 115

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Ltd

Annexure B.

use

Investment Solutions Client

117 898 334

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Services Pty Ltd

Annexure B.

Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd

120 826 575

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure B.

Priority Investment Management

116 943 456

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Pty Ltd

Annexure B.

PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd

116 943 456

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure B.

Pinnacle RE Services Limited

130 508 379

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure B.

personalFor

Pinnacle Services Administration

126 175 148

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Pty Ltd

Annexure B.

Pinnacle Investment Management

Company

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

(UK) Limited

Number

Annexure B.

11026111

POSH Nominees Pty Limited

620 094 251

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure B.

This is Annexure "B" as mentioned in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

Calvin Kwok

Company Secretary

Date: 03/12/2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aspen Group Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASPEN GROUP
01:02aASPEN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder- Amended
PU
11/29ASPEN : Notification regarding unquoted securities - APZ
PU
11/29ASPEN : Application for quotation of securities - APZ
PU
11/18ASPEN : Chairman and CEO Address to AGM
PU
11/05Aspen Group entered into a conditional contract to acquire Meadowbrooke Lifestyle Estat..
CI
11/04Aspen Group Acquires Meadowbrooke Lifestyle Estate in Western Australia
MT
10/14ASPEN : 15 Oct 2021 – Aspen Update Q1 FY22
PU
09/16Aspen Group completed the acquisition of Perth Apartment Portfolio from Fife Capital.
CI
09/15ASPEN : Settles Perth Apartment Portfolio Acquisition
MT
08/31Aspen Group completed the acquisition of Wodonga Gardens Retirement Estate.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20,6 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2022 21,1 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 234 M 166 M 166 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart ASPEN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Aspen Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,68 AUD
Average target price 1,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target -8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Carter Joint CEO & Executive Director
David Dixon Joint Chief Executive Officer & Joint Secretary
Clive R. Appleton Non-Executive Chairman
Guy Farrands Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Andrew Licciardo Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPEN GROUP38.84%166
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.35%35 128
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.38%29 836
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.53%28 998
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.66%26 486
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.56%25 482