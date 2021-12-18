General Announcement::MUTUAL TERMINATION OF SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE & ENTRY INTO NEW TERM SHEET

ENTRY INTO NEW TERM SHEET TO APPOINT LOGOS SE ASIA PTE. LTD. OR ITS AFFILIATES/NOMINEES AS PROJECT AND DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

ENTRY INTO NEW TERM SHEET TO APPOINT LOGOS SE ASIA PTE. LTD. OR ITS AFFILIATES/NOMINEES AS PROJECT AND DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

Pursuant to the New Term Sheet and subject to the entry into the Definitive Agreement, LOGOS will be responsible for, amongst others, Project development co-ordination and oversight, planning advice and assistance and supervision of the construction of the Project.

Further, pursuant to the New Term Sheet, GVL and the existing shareholders of GVL have also agreed to grant LOGOS a right of first offer in relation to any of the Land, Project and/or shares in GVL.

The Parties will use commercially reasonable efforts to enter into the Definitive Agreement, within forty (40) days from the date of this New Term Sheet, on the agreed terms as stated in the New Term Sheet and such other terms to be agreed upon between the Parties.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited

Dato' Murly Manokharan

President and Group Chief Executive Officer

18 December 2021