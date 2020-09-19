Aspen : Investor Presentation

CREATING VALUE BY TRANSFORMING THE COLLEGE EDUCATION EXPERIENCE
Michael Mathews
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
September 2020
Nasdaq: ASPU
ASPEN GROUP
IS AN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WITH MISSION OF MAKING COLLEGE AFFORDABLE AGAIN
1
Focused on high LTV nursing programs to drive
revenue growth and margin improvement
EdTech platform drives low Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) that enables lower tuition rates and
2 monthly payment plans, while improving student outcomes
Targeting investment for future growth in new
3 pre-licensure campuses (highest LTV nursing program), a >$100 million revenue opportunity
EVOLVING OUR BUSINESS TO DRIVE GROWTH
2014
Launches Monthly
Payment Plans for online
degree programs
Shifts entire marketing focus to post-licensure online nursing degrees for
existing RNs
2011-2012
Michael Mathews appointed CEO of Aspen University Launches industry's only vertically integrated marketing platform designed to lower Customer
Acquisition Cost (CAC)
2018
Launches Bachelor of Science in Nursing pre-licensure program (PL-BSN)in Phoenix, AZ
PL-BSNdelivers the largest TAM, lowest Customer
Acquisition Cost (CAC) and highest Lifetime Value (LTV) of Aspen's nursing programs
29%
71%
2017
Aspen Group, Inc. acquires United States
University, Expands nursing programs with Master of Science in Nursing -
Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) program
