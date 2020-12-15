Log in
Aspen : Q2 2021 Financial Results Presentation

12/15/2020 | 04:17pm EST
CREATING VALUE BY TRANSFORMING THE COLLEGE EDUCATION EXPERIENCE

Second Quarter

Fiscal Year 2021

Earnings Slides

Michael Mathews, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Cotroneo, Chief Financial Officer Robert Alessi, Chief Accounting Officer

December 15, 2020

Nasdaq: ASPU

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this presentation and responses to various questions include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected further campus expansion, expected expansion of USU immersions, future student enrollment growth, the expansion of the highest LTV programs, our estimates with respect to Lifetime Value, bookings, and ARPU, expected Fiscal 2021 revenue growth, expected G&A trends including gross margins, Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure), campus capital expenditures and campus operating metrics, the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, and generating cash from operations. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are included in our Risk Factors contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020, our prospectus supplement dated August 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the impact of the COVId-19 pandemic and issues arising form the vaccines' manufacturing and administration.

Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Also, the discussions during this conference call and slides 3, 9, 10, 11, 14,16 and 17 include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Additional information regarding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the press release issued on December 15, 2020 and the Form 10-Q filed the same day. Any non-U.S. GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by U.S. GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.

Key Takeaways For Q2 FY'21 Financial Results

40% revenue growth fueled by record quarterly enrollment and favorable Q2 seasonality

    • Record quarterly enrollment in Aspen University's Doctoral and BSN Pre-Licensure units
    • USU enrollment increased 65%, primarily from MSN-FNP program
    • First quarter revenue from USU and AU BSN Pre-Licensure equaled 50% of total revenue
  • Strategically increased marketing spend in high LTV programs and began spending in Austin and Tampa
  • Operating expense includes $1.2 million stock-comp expense for accelerated RSU vesting
  • Ex. one-time charge, new campus costs and growth opex1, G&A grew at 50% of rate of revenue growth
  • Net income includes $1.4 million non-cash charge related to $10 million Convertible Notes conversion

(amounts in millions, except per

Q2 FY'21

Year-over-Year Dollar

Year-over-Year %

share data)

Increase /(Decrease)

Better/(Worse)

Revenues

$17.0

$4.9

40%

GAAP Gross Profit

$9.3

$1.7

22%

Operating Loss

($2.8)

($2.5)

NM

Net Loss

($4.4)

($3.7)

NM

Net Loss per Share

($0.19)

($0.16)

NM

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)2

($1.2)

($1.0)

NM

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share2

($0.05)

($0.04)

NM

EBITDA

($2.3)

($2.7)

NM

Adjusted EBITDA

$0.2

($1.2)

NM

1. "Growth opex is defined as personnel and related costs to expand our enrollment center, academic and financial aid advisors, and clinical operations personnel.

2. See Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss Reconciliation Table on slide 17.

Aspen Group, Inc.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Operating Metrics

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aspen Group Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 21:16:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
