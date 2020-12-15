Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aspen Group, Inc.    ASPU

ASPEN GROUP, INC.

(ASPU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspen : XBRL Q2 2021

12/15/2020 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

COVER PAGE

COVER PAGE - shares

6 Months Ended

Oct. 31, 2020

Dec. 10, 2020

Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Oct. 31, 2020
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 001-38175
Entity Registrant Name ASPEN GROUP, INC.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 27-1933597
Entity Address, Address Line One 276 Fifth Avenue
Entity Address, Address Line Two Suite 505
Entity Address, City or Town New York
Entity Address, State or Province NY
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 10001
City Area Code 480
Local Phone Number 407-7365
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, par value $0.001
Trading Symbol ASPU
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Small Business true
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding (in shares) 24,422,118
Amendment Flag false
Current Fiscal Year End Date --04-30
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q2
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2021
Entity Central Index Key 0001487198

Disclaimer

Aspen Group Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:54:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ASPEN GROUP, INC.
05:55pASPEN : Xbrl q2 2021
PU
05:09pASPEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
04:37pASPEN : Logs Wider Fiscal Q2 Loss, Higher Revenue
MT
04:36pASPEN GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04:26pAspen Group Reports Year over Year Revenue Increase of 40% to a Record $17.0 ..
GL
04:26pASPEN : Earnings Flash (ASPU) ASPEN GROUP Posts Q2 Revenue $17M, vs. Street Est ..
MT
04:17pASPEN : Q2 2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
11/18Aspen Shares Soar 18% on Completion of $18 Million Share Placement
MT
11/09ASPEN : Announces Q2 FY'2021 Quarterly Enrollments Increased 20% to a Record 2,6..
AQ
11/09Aspen Group, Inc. Announces Q2 FY'2021 Quarterly Enrollments Increased 20% to..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -45,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 284 M 284 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 575
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ASPEN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspen Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,67 $
Last Close Price 11,62 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Mathews Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerard Wendolowski Chief Operating Officer
Frank J. Cotroneo Chief Financial Officer & Director
C. James Jensen Independent Director
Andy E. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN GROUP, INC.48.63%284
TAL EDUCATION GROUP41.06%40 817
GSX TECHEDU INC.172.23%14 189
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-5.68%4 202
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED38.63%3 966
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED51.08%3 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ