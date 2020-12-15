Aspen : XBRL Q2 2021
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
COVER PAGE
COVER PAGE - shares
6 Months Ended
Oct. 31, 2020
Dec. 10, 2020
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-Q
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Period End Date
Oct. 31, 2020
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
001-38175
Entity Registrant Name
ASPEN GROUP, INC.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Tax Identification Number
27-1933597
Entity Address, Address Line One
276 Fifth Avenue
Entity Address, Address Line Two
Suite 505
Entity Address, City or Town
New York
Entity Address, State or Province
NY
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
10001
City Area Code
480
Local Phone Number
407-7365
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, par value $0.001
Trading Symbol
ASPU
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding (in shares)
24,422,118
Amendment Flag
false
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--04-30
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q2
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2021
Entity Central Index Key
0001487198
Sales 2021
66,4 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-6,20 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-45,0x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
284 M
284 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
4,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,30x
Nbr of Employees
575
Free-Float
92,2%
