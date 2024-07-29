Aspen (NYSE: AHL) today announces changes to its leadership, effective August 1, 2024, to create stronger, more accountable executive roles that are more responsive to the current priorities of Aspen.

Under the new structure, and reporting to Mark Cloutier, Christian Dunleavy has been appointed Group President, and will also serve as CEO, Aspen Bermuda Limited. In his expanded responsibilities, Christian will be responsible for the group’s underwriting strategy, claims and business development. Christian has over 25 years’ experience in (re)insurance, and joined Aspen in 2015 as Global Head of Property Cat Reinsurance, before being promoted to Group Chief Underwriting Officer in 2022.

Mark Pickering has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer. Mark has over 20 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry, having joined Aspen in September 2015 as Group Treasurer, before being appointed Group Chief Capital Management Officer in 2021 and Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Bermuda Limited in 2022, stepping down as CEO of Aspen Bermuda upon assuming the Group CFO position.

Mark takes over from Chris Coleman, who will be leaving the business at the end of the month. Chris has been instrumental in Aspen’s turnaround and leading the finance team through a period of transformation.

As part of a broader restructure of Aspen’s leadership team, Rob Houghton, Group Chief Operating Officer, will have increased oversight over the operations functions, including bringing together Outwards Reinsurance Accounting and Outwards Reinsurance Operations, and Mo Kang assumes expanded responsibilities as Group Chief Corporate Affairs and People Officer.

Mark Cloutier, Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Today’s appointments create a strengthened, more defined leadership team for Aspen as we plan for the future and continue to seek further opportunities to achieve continued profitable growth. Christian, Mark, Rob and Mo are extremely well placed to lead Aspen’s largest functions and, alongside the rest of the Group Executive Committee, continue to drive for improved collaboration and efficiency.

“I thank Chris for his contributions to Aspen as Chief Financial Officer over the past two and a half years and wish him every success in the future.

“The changes we have made today are a reflection of the fact that Aspen is now at a different point of its journey, with different priorities, and I’m confident this is the right structure and team to lead the business to continued success well into the future.”

