CAPITAL
MARKETS Day 2023
DISCLAIMER
CAUTIONARY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
We may make statements that are not historical facts and relate to analyses and other information based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These are forward looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "prospects", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "indicate", "could", "may", "endeavour" and "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may be very different from those anticipated. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements are discussed in each year's annual report.
Forward looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake, other than in terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any profit forecasts published in this report are unaudited and have not been reviewed or reported on by Aspen's external auditors.
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE
ASPEN'S STRATEGIC JOURNEY IN STERILE MANUFACTURING
Vision For Sterile Manufacturing
8 YEARS IN THE MAKING
Sustainable demand
Future shift towards biologicals
First mover
and other advanced sterile
strategic advantage
technologies.
Opportunity to increase
Vertical integration paybackpatient access to steriles in Africa.
High barriers to entry
INVESTING NOW WOULD BE LATE
AREAS OF INVESTMENT
Prefilled syringes
Anaesthetics
Vaccines & biologicals
Vials, Cartridges & BFS
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is the African leading pharmaceutical group. The group's products are primarily for the treatment of asthma, HIV, bacterial infections, gastro-intestinal, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- pharmaceuticals (71.6%): anaesthetics products, thrombosis products, cytotoxic products, etc.;
- other (28.4%): infant nutrition products and consumer products.
At the end of June 2022, the group had 16 production sites worldwide.