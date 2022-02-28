Aspen Pharmacare : Aspens Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and Results presentation reminder

Aspen's Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and Results presentation reminder ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) ("Aspen Holdings") Registration number: 1985/002935/06 Share code: APN ISIN: ZAE000066692 LEI: 635400ZYSN1IRD5QWQ94 ("Aspen" or "the Company") ASPEN'S INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND RESULTS PRESENTATION REMINDER Shareholders are advised that Aspen intends releasing its results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 on SENS, at 2:00pm on Wednesday, 9 March 2022. A presentation to members of the investment community will be hosted in Cape Town at the Mount Nelson Hotel on Thursday, 10 March 2022, at 08h30am SAST. We urge all stakeholders attending the presentation at the venue to RSVP by emailing investorrelations@aspenpharma.com and to include any dietary requirements. Seating will be limited, considering the relevant Covid-19 protocols. All interested stakeholders can also watch the live webcast by using the following link: https://www.corpcam.com/Aspen10032022 The slides accompanying the presentation will be available on the Aspen website, in the Investor Information section at https://www.aspenpharma.com/investor-information/ shortly before the commencement of the presentation on 10 March 2022. A playback of the webcast will be made available on Aspen's website approximately 2 hours after the presentation. Durban 28 February 2022 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 28-02-2022 12:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.