Aspen Pharmacare : Dealing in Aspen Securities

Dealing in Aspen Securities
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) ("Aspen Holdings")
Registration number: 1985/002935/06
Share code: APN
ISIN: ZAE000066692
LEI: 635400ZYSN1IRD5QWQ94
("Aspen" or "the Company")
DEALING IN ASPEN SECURITIES
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following
dealings in Aspen's securities by a third party intermediary ("the intermediary").
A hedging transaction was entered into with the intermediary to enable the Company to settle its future
obligation to employees participating in the SA Management Deferred Incentive Bonus Scheme ("the
Scheme"). In terms of the rules of the Scheme, the shares are due for delivery to participating employees
on 30 August 2024.
On this date the shares held by the intermediary will be made available by this intermediary to participating
employees, in settlement of their entitlements in terms of the Scheme.
Company: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
Date of transaction: 25 March 2022
Nature and details of transaction On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future
by intermediary: obligations towards participants of the Scheme
Number of securities: 177 380
Purchase price: R198.0206
Total value of the transaction: R35 124 894.03
Class of securities: Ordinary Shares
Nature of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained: Yes
Company: Pharmacare Limited
Date of transaction: 25 March 2022
Nature and details of transaction On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future
by intermediary: obligations towards participants of the Scheme
Number of securities: 63 109
Purchase price: R198.0206
Total value of the transaction: R12 496 882.04
Class of securities: Ordinary Shares
Nature of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained: Yes
Company: Aspen Finance (Pty) Limited
Date of transaction: 25 March 2022
Nature and details of transaction On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future
by intermediary: obligations towards participants of the Scheme
Number of securities: 4 378
Purchase price: R198.0206
Total value of the transaction: R866 934.19
Class of securities: Ordinary Shares
Nature of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained: Yes
Company: Aspen SA Operations (Pty) Limited
Date of transaction: 25 March 2022
Nature and details of transaction On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future
by intermediary: obligations towards participants of the Scheme
Number of securities: 30 657
Purchase price: R198.0206
Total value of the transaction: R6 070 717.53
Class of securities: Ordinary Shares
Nature of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained: Yes
Durban
28 March 2022
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 28-03-2022 05:30:00
