  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APN   ZAE000066692

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(APN)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-24
194.47 ZAR   -1.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspen Pharmacare : Dealing in Aspen Securities

03/28/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Dealing in Aspen Securities

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) ("Aspen Holdings")
Registration number: 1985/002935/06
Share code: APN
ISIN: ZAE000066692
LEI: 635400ZYSN1IRD5QWQ94
("Aspen" or "the Company")




DEALING IN ASPEN SECURITIES

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following
dealings in Aspen's securities by a third party intermediary ("the intermediary").

A hedging transaction was entered into with the intermediary to enable the Company to settle its future
obligation to employees participating in the SA Management Deferred Incentive Bonus Scheme ("the
Scheme"). In terms of the rules of the Scheme, the shares are due for delivery to participating employees
on 30 August 2024.

On this date the shares held by the intermediary will be made available by this intermediary to participating
employees, in settlement of their entitlements in terms of the Scheme.

  Company:                              Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
  Date of transaction:                  25 March 2022
  Nature and details of transaction     On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future
  by intermediary:                      obligations towards participants of the Scheme
  Number of securities:                 177 380
  Purchase price:                       R198.0206
  Total value of the transaction:       R35 124 894.03
  Class of securities:                  Ordinary Shares
  Nature of interest:                   Direct beneficial
  Clearance obtained:                   Yes

  Company:                              Pharmacare Limited
  Date of transaction:                  25 March 2022
  Nature and details of transaction     On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future
  by intermediary:                      obligations towards participants of the Scheme
  Number of securities:                 63 109
  Purchase price:                       R198.0206
  Total value of the transaction:       R12 496 882.04
  Class of securities:                  Ordinary Shares
  Nature of interest:                   Direct beneficial
  Clearance obtained:                   Yes
  
  Company:                              Aspen Finance (Pty) Limited
  Date of transaction:                  25 March 2022
  Nature and details of transaction     On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future
  by intermediary:                      obligations towards participants of the Scheme
  Number of securities:                 4 378
  Purchase price:                       R198.0206
  Total value of the transaction:       R866 934.19
  Class of securities:                  Ordinary Shares
  Nature of interest:                   Direct beneficial
  Clearance obtained:                   Yes

  Company:                              Aspen SA Operations (Pty) Limited
  Date of transaction:                  25 March 2022
  Nature and details of transaction     On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future
  by intermediary:                      obligations towards participants of the Scheme
  Number of securities:                 30 657
  Purchase price:                       R198.0206
  Total value of the transaction:       R6 070 717.53
  Class of securities:                  Ordinary Shares
  Nature of interest:                   Direct beneficial
  Clearance obtained:                   Yes



Durban
28 March 2022

Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited

Date: 28-03-2022 05:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41 633 M 2 863 M 2 863 M
Net income 2022 6 596 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2022 12 775 M 878 M 878 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 88 516 M 6 087 M 6 087 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 8 844
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 194,47 ZAR
Average target price 269,20 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bradley Saad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sean Matthew Capazorio Group Finance Officer & Executive Director
Kuseni Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Lorraine Angela Hill Group Operating Officer
Babalwa Ngonyama Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.35%6 087
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.6.70%28 386
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.35%18 967
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.3.39%18 513
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.10.75%12 791
CIPLA LIMITED7.35%10 721