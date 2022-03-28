Aspen Pharmacare : Dealing in Aspen Securities

Dealing in Aspen Securities ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) ("Aspen Holdings") Registration number: 1985/002935/06 Share code: APN ISIN: ZAE000066692 LEI: 635400ZYSN1IRD5QWQ94 ("Aspen" or "the Company") DEALING IN ASPEN SECURITIES In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following dealings in Aspen's securities by a third party intermediary ("the intermediary"). A hedging transaction was entered into with the intermediary to enable the Company to settle its future obligation to employees participating in the SA Management Deferred Incentive Bonus Scheme ("the Scheme"). In terms of the rules of the Scheme, the shares are due for delivery to participating employees on 30 August 2024. On this date the shares held by the intermediary will be made available by this intermediary to participating employees, in settlement of their entitlements in terms of the Scheme. Company: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Date of transaction: 25 March 2022 Nature and details of transaction On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future by intermediary: obligations towards participants of the Scheme Number of securities: 177 380 Purchase price: R198.0206 Total value of the transaction: R35 124 894.03 Class of securities: Ordinary Shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance obtained: Yes Company: Pharmacare Limited Date of transaction: 25 March 2022 Nature and details of transaction On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future by intermediary: obligations towards participants of the Scheme Number of securities: 63 109 Purchase price: R198.0206 Total value of the transaction: R12 496 882.04 Class of securities: Ordinary Shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance obtained: Yes Company: Aspen Finance (Pty) Limited Date of transaction: 25 March 2022 Nature and details of transaction On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future by intermediary: obligations towards participants of the Scheme Number of securities: 4 378 Purchase price: R198.0206 Total value of the transaction: R866 934.19 Class of securities: Ordinary Shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance obtained: Yes Company: Aspen SA Operations (Pty) Limited Date of transaction: 25 March 2022 Nature and details of transaction On-market purchase of securities to satisfy the future by intermediary: obligations towards participants of the Scheme Number of securities: 30 657 Purchase price: R198.0206 Total value of the transaction: R6 070 717.53 Class of securities: Ordinary Shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance obtained: Yes Durban 28 March 2022 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 28-03-2022 05:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.