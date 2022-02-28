Aspen Pharmacare : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and Results presentation reminder

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

ASPEN'S INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND RESULTS PRESENTATION REMINDER

Shareholders are advised that Aspen intends releasing its results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 on SENS, at 2:00pm on Wednesday, 9 March 2022. A presentation to members of the investment community will be hosted in Cape Town at the Mount Nelson Hotel on Thursday, 10 March 2022, at 08h30am SAST. We urge all stakeholders attending the presentation at the venue to RSVP by emailing investorrelations@aspenpharma.comand to include any dietary requirements. Seating will be limited, considering the relevant Covid-19 protocols.

All interested stakeholders can also watch the live webcast by using the following link: https://www.corpcam.com/Aspen10032022

The slides accompanying the presentation will be available on the Aspen website, in the Investor Information section at https://www.aspenpharma.com/investor-information/shortly before the commencement of the presentation on 10 March 2022.

A playback of the webcast will be made available on Aspen's website approximately 2 hours after the presentation.

28 February 2022

