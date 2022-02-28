Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APN   ZAE000066692

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(APN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspen Pharmacare : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and Results presentation reminder

02/28/2022 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) ("Aspen Holdings") Registration number: 1985/002935/06

Share code: APN

ISIN: ZAE000066692

LEI: 635400ZYSN1IRD5QWQ94 ("Aspen" or "the Company")

ASPEN'S INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND RESULTS PRESENTATION REMINDER

Shareholders are advised that Aspen intends releasing its results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 on SENS, at 2:00pm on Wednesday, 9 March 2022. A presentation to members of the investment community will be hosted in Cape Town at the Mount Nelson Hotel on Thursday, 10 March 2022, at 08h30am SAST. We urge all stakeholders attending the presentation at the venue to RSVP by emailing investorrelations@aspenpharma.comand to include any dietary requirements. Seating will be limited, considering the relevant Covid-19 protocols.

All interested stakeholders can also watch the live webcast by using the following link: https://www.corpcam.com/Aspen10032022

The slides accompanying the presentation will be available on the Aspen website, in the Investor Information section at https://www.aspenpharma.com/investor-information/shortly before the commencement of the presentation on 10 March 2022.

A playback of the webcast will be made available on Aspen's website approximately 2 hours after the presentation.

Durban

28 February 2022

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:22aASPEN PHARMACARE : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and Results p..
PU
05:12aASPEN PHARMACARE : Aspens Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and Re..
PU
02/24J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen
RE
02/23Johnson & Johnson Close To Signing COVID-19 Vaccine Licensing Deal With South Africa's ..
MT
02/12ASPEN PHARMACARE : presented with 2022 Economic Diplomacy (Global) Ubuntu Award
PU
02/07Siemens South Africa and Aspen join forces to enhance vaccine production for Africa
AQ
02/07Siemens South Africa and Aspen join forces to enhance vaccine production for Africa Sou..
AQ
02/01Debiopharm and Aspen Partner to Launch Prostate Cancer Drug Trelstar® in South Africa
CI
02/01South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare forecasts jump in first-half earnings
RE
02/01ASPEN PHARMACARE : Trading Statement in respect of Aspens results for the six months ended..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 41 447 M 2 728 M 2 728 M
Net income 2022 6 580 M 433 M 433 M
Net Debt 2022 12 736 M 838 M 838 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 93 027 M 6 123 M 6 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 8 844
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 204,38 ZAR
Average target price 271,20 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bradley Saad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sean Matthew Capazorio Group Finance Officer & Executive Director
Kuseni Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Lorraine Angela Hill Group Operating Officer
Babalwa Ngonyama Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.94%6 123
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-1.67%26 564
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.68%18 448
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-13.98%15 628
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.10.38%14 971
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-1.75%11 977