Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APN   ZAE000066692

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(APN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspen Pharmacare : helps evacuate SA students stranded in the Ukraine

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aspen partners with South African Government to evacuate South African Student's from the Ukraine conflict

Johannesburg, South Africa - Aspen Pharmacare, Africa's largest pharmaceutical company, has partnered with the South African Department of International Relations and Corporation ("DIRCO") to assist in the emergency evacuation of South African students who have been studying at various Universities in the Ukraine.

These students, many of whom have limited resources, where forced to flee the Ukraine into neighbouring countries as the Russian invasion of Ukraine erupted.

A total of 25 students were stranded in the neighbouring countries of Hungary, Poland, Romania, all unable to afford emergency flights back to South Africa.

After learning of the plight of these students, Aspen joined forces with DIRCO to expedite both the travel and funding requirements to assist with their safe return to South Africa. The first group of 10 students are expected to arrive via Air France at OR Tambo International Airport imminently.

Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen Senior Executive Strategic Trade, said, "The Russia-Ukraine conflict has created a significant humanitarian crisis, which has affected citizens of that nation as well as South African students studying in the Ukraine. After the student's appeal to our Government and corporate South Africa, Aspen, who has a presence in Ukraine and neighbouring territories, joined forces with the South African Government to ensure the timeous and safe return of these students so that they could be reunited with their loved ones. Our youth are our future and it is a privilege for Aspen to demonstrate a spirit of Ubuntu by ensuring the safe return of these students who will hopefully be able to resume their studies as soon as circumstances permit. We expect 23 of the 25 students to be safely home by the weekend with the remaining two returning next week".

Clayson Monyela, Deputy Director General DIRCO said, "We would like to thank Aspen Pharmacare for heeding the call of our Government to partner with us and bring our citizens back home. We also want to extend a word of gratitude to all our Ambassadors, team of diplomats and South African volunteers (at home and abroad) who played a role in this project. This is the diplomacy of Ubuntu in practice".

Disclaimer

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
03/09ASPEN PHARMACARE : delivers double digit organic revenue grown in constant exchange rates
PU
03/09ASPEN PHARMACARE : Group Financial Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/09S.Africa's Aspen signs deal to package and sell J&J COVID vaccine
RE
03/08ASPEN PHARMACARE : concludes agreement to manufacture and make available an -branded COVID..
PU
03/08ASPEN PHARMACARE : concludes agreement to manufacture and make available an -branded Covid..
PU
03/08ASPEN PHARMACARE : Appointment of Yvonne Muthien as member of the Social & Ethics Committe..
PU
03/01ASPEN PHARMACARE : Completion of divestment of a portfolio of six South African products t..
PU
02/28ASPEN PHARMACARE : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and Results p..
PU
02/28ASPEN PHARMACARE : Aspens Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and Re..
PU
02/24J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 41 447 M 2 765 M 2 765 M
Net income 2022 6 580 M 439 M 439 M
Net Debt 2022 12 736 M 850 M 850 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 83 555 M 5 574 M 5 574 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 844
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 183,57 ZAR
Average target price 271,20 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bradley Saad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sean Matthew Capazorio Group Finance Officer & Executive Director
Kuseni Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Lorraine Angela Hill Group Operating Officer
Babalwa Ngonyama Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.21%5 574
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.1.10%27 284
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.96%18 186
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.8.35%14 696
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-21.43%14 137
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.0.11%12 083