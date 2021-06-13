Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APN   ZAE000066692

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(APN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aspen Pharmacare : South African health inspectors will not release unsuitable J&J vaccines

06/13/2021 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 (Reuters) - South African health inspectors on Sunday said they will not release Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that may have been contaminated during production at a U.S. plant.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said it made the decision after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised concerns over manufacturing practices at the Baltimore plant.

"SAHPRA reviewed the data provided by the FDA and has made a decision not to release vaccine produced using the drug substance batches that were not suitable,” SAHPRA said in a statement.

The findings by the FDA would impact two million vaccines that are awaiting release at Aspen Pharmacare's Gqeberha manufacturing site, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on national broadcaster, SABC.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the government was in talks with J&J over replacing the affected vaccines.

Fears of a third COVID-19 wave are mounting in the country, which has recorded the highest number of infections and deaths on the continent, with daily infections rising to over 9,000 per day.

South Africa launched phase two of its vaccine rollout in May, aiming to inoculate five million people aged over 60 by the end of June.

Local heath regulators said 300,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been cleared by the FDA and will be shipped to South Africa.

Manufacturing at the Baltimore plant was halted in April after it was discovered that ingredients from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, produced at the plant at the time, had contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccine.

A further inspection by the FDA also turned up a long list of sanitary problems and bad manufacturing practices at the Emergent plant. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.61% 164.98 End-of-day quote.31.59%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.70% 8340 Delayed Quote.13.87%
All news about ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:18aASPEN PHARMACARE  : South African health inspectors will not release unsuitable ..
RE
06/07In boost for Africa, Senegal aims to make COVID shots next year
RE
06/06In boost for Africa, Senegal aims to make COVID shots next year
RE
05/28IFC and development groups to help fund vaccine production in Africa
RE
05/28PRESS RELEASE  : French National Order of Merit conferred on Aspen's Stephen Saa..
PU
05/28PRESS RELEASE  : Aspen pledges its support for equitable vaccine access for Afri..
PU
05/03Pfizer To Dispatch 4.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots To South Africa
MT
04/14More Pfizer Vaccines for SA
AQ
04/11ASPEN PHARMACARE  : Joins South Africa in Mourning Dr Sindi Van Zyl
PU
03/29ASPEN PHARMACARE  : PRESS RELEASE – Aspen welcomes President Ramaphosa and..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 37 665 M 2 743 M 2 743 M
Net income 2021 5 205 M 379 M 379 M
Net Debt 2021 18 771 M 1 367 M 1 367 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 75 152 M 5 476 M 5 473 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 9 469
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 163,71 ZAR
Last Close Price 164,98 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Bradley Saad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sean Matthew Capazorio Group Finance Officer
Kuseni Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Lorraine Angela Hill Group Operating Officer
Sindiswa Victoria Zilwa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED31.59%5 476
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.25.73%25 697
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.06%23 368
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.15.02%22 322
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.9.67%12 403
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-19.56%11 367