Aspen Pharmacare : presented with 2022 Economic Diplomacy (Global) Ubuntu Award

Cape Town, South Africa - JSE Limited-listed Aspen Pharmacare (APN), a global multinational specialty pharmaceutical company, has been presented with the South African Government and Department of International Relations and Cooperations' ("DIRCO") Ubuntu Award in the Economic Diplomacy (Global) category at its prestigious 6th annual awards ceremony hosted in Cape Town for this purpose.

This auspicious occasion was attended by Minister Naledi Pandor, Cabinet, senior members of Government, the Diplomatic Core, captains of industry and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, World Health Organisation Director-General. This is the second Ubuntu Economic Diplomacy Award presented to Aspen, the first being in 2018.

Stephen Saad, Aspen Group Chief Executive said, "Aspen is honoured to be presented with an Ubuntu Award for a second time in the Economic Diplomacy (Global) category. We have invested heavily in our pharmaceutical capacity in South Africa and the African continent. Our commitment to our country and our continent is demonstrated in our investments of over R8 billion in our manufacturing capabilities, which is more that the rest of the industry combined. These investments are critical for the industrialisation, autonomy and export opportunities for our economy. These investments have helped us play a pivotal role in harnessing our manufacturing excellence, scientific development and the significant skill and competency of our people in assisting to combat the COVID pandemic. Together with our cutting-edge technologies we are making tangible progress towards addressing vaccine inequality on the African continent. Through our agreement with Johnson & Johnson, we have produced more than 160 million COVID vaccines for distribution across the continent and we are working with them to finalise the terms on Aspenovax, the Aspen COVID-19 vaccine made in Africa for Africa."

The Awards, that were hosted under the theme "Celebrating Excellence in Diplomacy - Working together to build a better Africa and a Better world", recognise South African industry leaders, eminent persons and ordinary citizens for their distinguished service and contribution toward promoting the country's national interests and values across the world.

Issued by: Shauneen Beukes, Aspen Group Communications Manager | Cell: +27 82 389 8900