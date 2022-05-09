WHO, Gavi not planning COVID vaccine buys from S.Africa's Aspen

* South Africa's Aspen facing poor demand for shots
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The World Health
Organization (WHO) and its COVID-19 vaccine partner Gavi have no
immediate plans to buy shots made by Aspen Pharmacare,
the two bodies said, dealing a blow to Africa's efforts to
develop its own vaccine production capacity.
Aspen completed a deal in March to package, sell and
distribute Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in what was
lauded as a game-changing moment for an under-vaccinated
continent frustrated by sluggish Western handouts.
But the South African company's expectations of high demand
in Africa, where just a sixth of adults are fully vaccinated,
have not materialised. Its CEO warned last week it would be
forced to re-purpose about half of its vaccine production
capacity if orders did not pick up.
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),
Africa's top public health body, has called upon organisations
procuring shots for the continent to prioritise sourcing from
African producers.
However, COVAX - the global COVID-19 vaccine-sharing
programme instrumental in Africa's pandemic response - has no
current plans to place orders with Aspen because of oversupply.
COVAX is backed by the WHO, the global vaccine alliance Gavi
and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
"In the case of Aspen, the current overall demand situation
means we are currently not in a position to buy large quantities
of vaccines," a Gavi spokesperson said.
"However, we are in discussion to see if a collaboration
would be feasible as part of expanding regional supply."
Kate O'Brien, the WHO's Director of Immunization, Vaccines
and Biologicals, said COVAX had already secured the 380 million
vaccine doses required for the global programme for the second
and third quarters of this year.
"COVAX ... has more supply than is at present being demanded
by countries, and that's a good place to be in," she told
Reuters.
LOCAL PRODUCTION AT RISK?
As wealthy countries used their purchasing power to corner
early supplies, Africa initially struggled to source COVID-19
shots, leading to calls for a boost to the continent's vaccine
production capacity.
The African Union's goal is to produce 60% of all routine
vaccines - covering everything from COVID to measles -
administered in Africa locally by 2040, up from the current 1%,
and several such plants are being set up.
The WHO and European Union are backing regional vaccine
manufacturing initiatives. And South Africa, Senegal, Rwanda and
Kenya are all seeking to establish vaccine production hubs.
Recently, however, acute shortages of COVID-19 vaccines have
given way to a glut of doses as donations to COVAX and supplies
from drugmakers have picked up and African governments'
vaccination campaigns struggle to keep pace.
Aspen CEO Stephen Saad warned that the current lack of
demand called into question the viability of local production,
endangering Africa's future vaccine security.
"There's lives at stake here," he told Reuters, adding that
if Africa, and the rest of the world, didn't support its
capabilities the continent would remain at the back of the queue
in the next pandemic.
Last year, the Biovac Institute, another South African
vaccine producer, struck a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech
to manufacture around 100 million doses a year of
their COVID-19 vaccine for the African Union (AU). Production is
due to start later this year.
"The lack of demand is certainly worrisome to all," Biovac
Institute CEO Morena Makhoana said. "This emphasises why we need
dedicated vaccine capability so that we have entities that can
go through the ups and downs of the vaccine industry."
Ayoade Alakija, co-chair of the AU-backed African Vaccine
Delivery Alliance, said it was unfair to blame purchasing
organisations for the demand shortfall.
African governments, she said, were now largely responsible
for a glut of vaccines, having failed to establish successful
mass vaccination campaigns and ensure their countries' ability
to absorb vaccine supplies.
"African political leadership ... seems to have jumped from
'we have no vaccines' to manufacturing vaccines, and forgotten
the two steps in between," she said.
