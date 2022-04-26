Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aspen Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZPN   US0453271035

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AZPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
158.83 USD   +1.22%
04:20aASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Cultivating Purpose for Sustaining and Growing Talent
PU
04/22ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22Aspen Technology, Inc. Appoints Manish Chawla as Chief Revenue Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aspen Technology : Cultivating Purpose for Sustaining and Growing Talent

04/26/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to AspenTech President and CEO Antonio Pietri, "Company culture is not something that is grown overnight, nor is it something that erodes overnight. [When it comes to] attracting and retaining talent it's about the overall value proposition for your employees."

Antonio made this comment during a Boston Business Journal (BBJ) Middle Market Leaders virtual panel earlier this month. Antonio and most of the other panelists, Dave Bugbee, Managing Director of NE Corporate Banking for Citizens Bank, Art Papas, Founder & CEO of Bullhorn, Inc and Mike Landsittel, CFO of Blueprint Medicines, were invited to speak as leaders from companies that had recently been recognized by BBJ as a few of the fastest-growing mid-market businesses in Massachusetts. It was an honor to attend the award ceremony last month among AspenTech colleagues.

The lively discussion covered topics such as retaining and attracting talent amid what's being called the Great Resignation, and the challenges of hybrid work. On the topic of retaining talent, Antonio noted that, while salary certainly plays a role, ultimately, it is a short-term solution to candidates' bigger goals. It is just as, if not more, important to cultivate purpose in the work your team and company are engaged in - what do we, as an organization, collectively believe in?

As Chief Human Resources Officer, I am in the unique position of bringing these questions and answers to our leadership team and working closely with them to ensure we are creating the kind of work environment that Antonio was referring to; the kind in which employees find purpose in their work. I've highlighted a few of the ways we aim to do this for our employees.

Giving back

AspenTech is dedicated to engaging in charitable work and strengthening the communities our offices, and coworkers, call home. We began our AspenTech Gives Back program to provide global support through charitable contributions as well as volunteer opportunities. As part of this initiative, employees are encouraged to take a paid day to volunteer as a team or individual to help their community.

You can often find our Houston team volunteering at Kids' Meals, Inc. helping pack snacks and sandwiches that are distributed to local children. Last year, in honor of AspenTech's 40th anniversary, AspenTech Gives Back committed a charitable donation to The Canopy Project. The donation resulted in 5,200 trees being planted on behalf of employees and customers. These are just two examples of the many different volunteer opportunities our employees take part in across the globe.  

Creating a sustainable future 

Sustainability and planning for the future are very important to AspenTech. As the world is transitioning to more sustainable energy solutions, the need to innovate to meet growing populations, as well as rising expectations of living standards, poses a dual challenge for capital-intensive industries. We have made it our priority to help our customers meet this challenge with the operational efficiencies and innovation that are made possible with our Industrial AI solutions. We're starting to see that individuals are pursuing careers at AspenTech due, in part, to the opportunity to put a dent in climate change.

This commitment to sustainability is at the forefront of our product innovation, but it's also central to our AspenTech Gives Back initiatives and the industry groups we partner with. For instance, we're a member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), and our employees are able to engage directly in community initiatives like World Cleanup Day. The work AEPW is doing is something that we can all rally behind - who doesn't want to leave the Earth a better place for future generations? 

In response to two years of mostly remote work, we're in an era of workplace transition globally. Not only must the focus be on recruiting talent, but it is also about "recruiting" the talent you already have to make a meaningful connection between the work and those carrying it out. I, personally, am excited about what this workplace evolution means for nurturing employees with a sense of connection and belonging. And, most importantly, what it means for all of the talented people that work at AspenTech.

 If AspenTech sounds like a good fit for you, I invite you to check out our career page for open opportunities.

Disclaimer

Aspen Technology Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:20aASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Cultivating Purpose for Sustaining and Growing Talent
PU
04/22ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/22Aspen Technology, Inc. Appoints Manish Chawla as Chief Revenue Officer
CI
04/21ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Energy Transition Progress for Earth Day 2022
PU
04/20THE AGILE PHARMA SUPPLY CHAIN : Connectivity and Alignment Across Stakeholders
PU
04/13Aspen Technology Announces Date of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Release,..
BU
04/12ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Digital Supply Chain Optimization Trends in Refining and Chemicals Indu..
PU
04/04ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Best Practices for Deploying Aspen Performance Engineering Software on ..
PU
03/31ASPEN TECHNOLOGY AWARDED ISO 9001 : 2015 Certification
PU
03/21ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Carbon Capture Bottlenecks and Breakthroughs
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 744 M - -
Net income 2022 298 M - -
Net cash 2022 65,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 588 M 10 588 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 897
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspen Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 158,83 $
Average target price 174,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Jose Pietri Executive VP-Worldwide Field Operations
Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jill D. Smith Chairman
Willie K. Chan Chief Technology Officer
John W. Hague Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.3.09%10 588
ADOBE INC.-27.00%193 097
WORKDAY INC.-23.45%51 739
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.44%47 952
AUTODESK, INC.-33.39%40 704
DATADOG, INC.-31.68%37 288