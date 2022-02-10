Aspen Technology : Download our 2022 Report

From Our CEO

In 1987, the United Nations Brundtland Commission defined sustainability as "meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."

That makes sustainability personal for me and defines AspenTech's ethics as well. A future generation sits across the dinner table from each of us every evening. Future generations come to work at the company we lead every day. And those generations are a growing part of the community we live in. Ensuring they can meet their needs is part of the ethic that drives me and us as business leaders.

And we're not alone. Companies and their leaders across nearly every sector are incorporating increasingly ambitious sustainability goals in their business strategies to help offset the impact of a growing global population with increasing standards of living; and many of them are AspenTech's customers. Institutional investors are applying sophisticated sustainability criteria to their investment decisions. And talented workers of all ages today want to join companies that are serious about environmental stewardship, social fairness and ethical governance.

For all those reasons, sustainability is integral to the way we do business at AspenTech.