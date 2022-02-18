Aspen Technology : Showcasing Egypt's Role in the Vanguard of Sustainable Energy

The Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS), which took place in Cairo from February 14-16, 2022 in Egypt, North Africa, is the Mediterranean's leading oil, gas and energy exhibition and conference. It has established itself as one of the leading events in its field and as a forum for oil and gas professionals across the region, and beyond, to network and share their industry knowledge and expertise.



With its plentiful natural gas acting as a strategic energy transition fuel, and electrification made especially possible by resources in solar energy and wind, Egypt is a natural host for COP27, the UN Climate Change Conference, in November 2022, where discussions will continue around enhancing global sustainability.



That decision gave this year's EGYPS added resonance - and the event's three days saw passionate discussion and debate on a range of issues, including sustainability, the rising cost of energy and the role of automation and AI in increasing efficiency.



It was an especially busy and rewarding show for AspenTech. Our CEO, Antonio Pietri delivered on the theme of AI and its impact when he appeared on a panel with the CEOs of bp, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, and Baker Hughes in the Global Business Leaders session, Net-Zero: Shifting Traditional Paradigms. Antonio made a number of pertinent points related to opportunities for energy efficiency in the short term and longer-term opportunities around electrification optimization and blue hydrogen.

(Net-Zero: Shifting Traditional Paradigms Panel Discussion featuring AspenTech CEO Antonio Pietri.)

Further to that, the US Ambassador to Egypt, Jonathan Cohen, visited the AspenTech pavilion where he met Antonio and was introduced to the other AspenTech executives attending the event.





Last but far from least, AspenTech signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the show with ENPPI, major engineering, EPC main contractor, and management contractor, with decades of experience in onshore and offshore projects in the oil & gas, refining and petrochemical industries. The two companies will cooperate in the field of digital transformation.

(Signing of the MOU between AspenTech CEO Antonio Pietri and ENPPI President Eng. Mohamed Abdelaziz)



The MOU will enable the two companies to provide technical support and advanced solutions to help optimize assets, as well as to conduct technical workshops and training programs. The agreement was signed by both Antonio Pietri and Eng. Mohamed Abdelaziz, President of ENPPI, and was observed by Egypt Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Eng. Tarek El Molla.



This year's EGYPS show was successful for AspenTech specifically and for the industry more broadly. It bears witness to the leading role Egypt is playing both in digitalizing its energy sectors and in making them more sustainable.



Climate change and emissions challenges cannot be overcome by the oil and gas industry single-handedly or in single countries, but we can see how Egypt is already making progress. Its energy sector is showing the way in how to implement advanced digitalization that simultaneously creates new levels of efficiency and innovation, while enabling oil and gas companies to operate far more sustainably. The future looks positive indeed.



