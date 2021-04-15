Log in
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.    AZPN

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AZPN)
Aspen Technology : Announces Date of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

04/15/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that it will release financial results for its third-quarter fiscal 2021, ended March 31, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on April 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters.

The live dial-in number is (866) 471-3828 (domestic) or (678) 509-7573 (international), conference ID code 6459234. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 6459234, through May 5, 2021.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more

© 2021 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
