Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aspen Technology, Inc.    AZPN

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AZPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspen Technology : Driving Growth with Prescriptive Maintenance in Food and Beverage Processing

04/12/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Traditionally, equipment maintenance has been a financial sinkhole; predictive maintenance was discussed but rarely acted upon. Yet Asset Performance Management is a missed opportunity, one which AspenTech believes can be transformative for maintenance and create great value above and beyond maintenance cost savings.

No Other Industry is Better Suited for APM than Food & Beverage

APM technology, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) play a large role for the food and beverage processing industry, one of the most important sectors within industrials. In fact, no other industry is better suited for an approach that provides more lead time for critical maintenance decisions.

McKinsey noted in its March 2018 report, McKinsey on Food Processing & Handling Ripe for Disruption, that the food and beverage processing industry had demonstrated exceptional performance, citing several key measurements including EBITA margin expansion from 5.5 percent in 2002-07 to 10.2 percent in 2011-16; efficient use of capital, with 2.7x capital turns in 2011-16 compared with 2x capital turns for industrials; and a return to growth after the financial crisis, evidenced by 4.3 percent CAGR revenue growth 2011-16 versus 0.6 percent for wider industrials.1

With such encouraging numbers, APM solutions are well-positioned to drive positive results and sustained growth for food and beverage manufacturers.

Not All APM Solutions Are Created Equal

APM solutions provide the time to plan for predicted downtime with a comprehensive view of the operation, enabling plant personnel to see exactly how downtime financially effects the entire organization. It's interesting to note, however, that predictive and prescriptive maintenance have moved from the early focus on proof-of-concept pilots to broader rollouts. The market has learned over the last few years that, while everyone claims to be using machine learning and AI, not all APM solutions are created equal.

For instance, AspenTech offers a solution that now makes it possible to extract value from decades of design and operations data to perform prescriptive maintenance and optimize asset performance. It is the most scalable approach that can be deployed across an enterprise. Unlike other approaches, failure signatures developed on one asset can often be used as identical assets across different sites, further protecting the customer from degradation and failure.

Attend the Webinar Improve Asset Reliability and Predict Potential Downtime with up to 45 Day's Notice: Driving Growth with Prescriptive Maintenance in Food & Beverage Processing

Clearly, prescriptive maintenance is a must in food and beverage processing. Join our experts to learn how you can address challenges using your existing data combined with advanced AI and machine learning solutions.

  • Identify issues up 45 days in advance with a 91% pre-failure accuracy detection rate
  • Evaluate both your process and assets to provide 'root cause' early warning and prescriptive guidance
  • Scale rapidly across your site to realize ROI in weeks vs. months or years
  • Reduce unplanned downtime by 20% and maintenance costs up to 5%
  • Improve asset availability by 30%

Discover the faster, easier way to put an end to unplanned downtime and achiever your production goals. A Q&A session will follow, so come prepared with questions.

Speakers: Cheryl Armand, Senior Food & Beverage Digital Consultant, Aspen Technology, Inc.
Matthew Hurst, Food & Beverage Digital Consultant, Aspen Technology, Inc.
Q&A: John Campbell, Senior Director, Product Management, APM, Aspen Technology, Inc.
Moderator: Dave Fusaro, Editor-in-Chief, Food Processing

Register Now for the Webinar!

1 McKinsey & Company

Disclaimer

Aspen Technology Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:31pASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Driving Growth with Prescriptive Maintenance in Food and Bev..
PU
04/08ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : How Capital-Intensive Organizations Across the Middle East C..
PU
04/07ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : 2021 Supply Chain Management Trends to Watch
PU
04/06STORK AND ASPENTECH : Busting APM Myths for Customers
PU
04/04ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Turning Sustainability Challenges into Award-Winning Results
PU
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Aspen Technology Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 9..
MT
04/01GLOBAL OIL AND GAS POST-COVID : The Dawn of a New Age
PU
03/29ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : AIoT Hub Recognized with 2021 Artificial Intelligence Award
PU
03/26ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : What are "Events" and Why Does Event Analytics Matter?
PU
03/24INSIDER TRENDS : Aspen Technology Insider Receives Stock Award Sells Portion for..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 745 M - -
Net income 2021 346 M - -
Net cash 2021 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 407 M 10 407 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 710
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspen Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 161,00 $
Last Close Price 153,07 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Jose Pietri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chantelle Breithaupt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Whelan Chairman
Willie K. Chan Chief Technology Officer
John W. Hague Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.17.52%10 384
ADOBE INC.0.78%241 599
AUTODESK, INC.-2.54%65 344
TWILIO INC.8.79%62 777
WORKDAY INC.7.51%62 599
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.21%44 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ