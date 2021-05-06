Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aspen Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZPN   US0453271035

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AZPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspen Technology : What Does a Practical Visionary Do for an Encore?

05/06/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Don Victory, ExxonMobil Upstream Chief Process Engineer, came to OPTIMIZE 2017 in Houston, Texas with an idea. It was actually more than an idea, it was the realization of an idea, backed by a lot of innovation and hard work by his Upstream Process and Risk Engineering team.

His presentation had a modest title, 'Optimizing New Assets.' He talked about best practices and innovative ways of using AspenTech's Capital Cost Estimating software (ACCE), leveraging a range of supporting tools and workflows. At the end of his presentation he shared a summary of what his team could do today, what parts could be done but required some heavy lifting, and areas where the industry needed technology development. Always a good conceptual thinker, Victory presented an idea he introduced as 'visual estimating.' What if you could see immediately the impact of a front end design decision, both in terms of cost and spatial impact? Of course when designing petrochemical and gas process facilities like LNG, the inefficient use of plot space almost always results in more capital investment cost. The approach he presented at that time, very new in the industry, was the idea of integrating simulation optioneering, integrated cost estimating, and further integrating conceptual 3D layout, to exploiting the opportunity for design re-use and speeding the cycle of iteration iterate to achieve the best use of space to optimize cost and performance.

At that highly attended session at OPTIMIZE 2017, he closed with a simple slide, titled 'Wouldn't it be nice if …?' which listed several digital technology advances he wanted the audience (and Aspen Technology) to think about such as:

Wouldn't it be nice if…
  • We saw the intensity of costs earlier in conceptual project definition
  • When we added or deleted a piece of equipment or moved its location we could immediately 'visualize' the cost impact

This technology call-to-action highlighted improvement opportunities that he felt would advance capital decision-making for the upstream and process industries.

AspenTech was listening. And in the intervening time, AspenTech has worked on several of these ideas.

Ultimately that presentation and that list resulted in action by AspenTech to meet these industry needs. One outcome has been the development of Aspen ACCE Insights, released in Aspen Engineering V12, an exciting way of visually presenting costing information to a FEED team and capital planning executives. Yet pursuing that digital thread further would take integrating new capabilities into the Aspen Technology Engineering Suite.

So in December 2020 Aspen Technology acquired the company OptiPlant! The ambition is to further strengthen the company's solutions for owner-operators and EPC companies in the process industries. AI-driven 3D conceptual plant layout with parametric asset models and automatic pipe routing enables closer collaboration between owner-operators and EPCs to improve accuracy, reliability and speed of cost estimates from the earliest project stages. We have now mapped out a path to further tie together OptiPlant 3D, ACCE, Process Modeling, and Aspen Basic Engineering to address much of the list on Don's last PPT slide in 2017.

Don Victory will be presenting again this year at OPTIMIZE 2021 along with Alex Farwell, ExxonMobil's Right Surface Concept Advisor.

Be there (online) on May 18 at 11:00AM Eastern Standard Time, to hear them present, 'What a Concept! A Front-End Digital Twin - Visualizing Design, Execution and Cost.' If past is prologue then Don and Alex may be coming with a few new more ideas and advancements in the field of concept select, conceptual layout and a list of digital innovations they'd like to see happen over the next four years.

In 2017 the conventional thinking was challenged about how conceptual engineering is and should be performed. What are the odds that such may happen again? That what you may hear at OPTIMIZE™ 2021 will be the future of how you could perform conceptual engineering in the near future? Registration for his session, and all the other OPTIMIZE presentations, is free. Why wait? Register now.

Disclaimer

Aspen Technology Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 16:41:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
12:42pASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : What Does a Practical Visionary Do for an Encore?
PU
10:56aAspen Technology Partners with Larsen and Toubro Infotech to Accelerate Adopt..
AQ
10:17aASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Partners with Larsen &Toubro Infotech to Accelerate Adoption..
PU
08:01aASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Partners with Larsen & Toubro Infotech to Accelerate Adoptio..
BU
05/05ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : OPTIMIZE 2021 and the "New Normal"
PU
05/04ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Remote Implementation – What Are You Waiting For?
PU
04/28ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC /DE/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04/28ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Results; Shares Down After-Hours
MT
04/28ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 719 M - -
Net income 2021 322 M - -
Net cash 2021 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 741 M 8 741 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 710
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspen Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 147,50 $
Last Close Price 128,52 $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Jose Pietri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chantelle Breithaupt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Whelan Chairman
Willie K. Chan Chief Technology Officer
John W. Hague Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.-1.33%8 741
ADOBE INC.-2.69%233 283
AUTODESK, INC.-7.95%61 723
WORKDAY INC.-1.53%57 555
TWILIO INC.-0.82%57 492
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.01%47 346