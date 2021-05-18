Log in
    AZPN   US0453271035

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AZPN)
  Report
Aspen Technology : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/18/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chantelle Breithaupt, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2021 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc.

Source: Aspen Technology, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 719 M - -
Net income 2021 322 M - -
Net cash 2021 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 789 M 9 789 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 710
Free-Float 64,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 147,50 $
Last Close Price 143,93 $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Jose Pietri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chantelle Breithaupt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Whelan Chairman
Willie K. Chan Chief Technology Officer
John W. Hague Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.10.50%9 789
ADOBE INC.-3.48%231 390
AUTODESK, INC.-10.01%60 469
WORKDAY INC.-4.24%55 972
TWILIO INC.-12.20%50 896
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.68%45 573