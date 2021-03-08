Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aspen Technology, Inc.    AZPN

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AZPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/08 11:09:59 am
150.755 USD   +0.84%
03/04ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : to Present at the Berenberg Design Conference
BU
03/04ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : A New Era
PU
03/03ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Navigating Europe's Energy Transition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AspenTech Women's Leadership Forum: 2020 – The Year in Review

03/08/2021 | 10:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of our annual International Women's Day (IWD) celebrations, we like to take a look back at the past year and how it has impacted women in our company, as well as women globally. In the past, it's been an exercise in listing our many accomplishments and events followed by a somewhat raucous, but always entertaining, social hour where we share the year's IWD event theme and pose, take photos and enjoy cupcakes and conversation.

Enter the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many ironies in our pandemic story. The first is that in May and June 2020 we attended the Mass High Tech Council (MHTC) program run by McKinsey & Company called Unlocking the Potential of Women. As part of that program, the WLF registered four teams of four, men and women, and learned much from the 2019 McKinsey survey and report among other resources shared during the program. The goal of the program was to learn how to address organizational inequities around gender and race as we would address any business problem, with clear tools for analyzing data and developing solutions. Each team proposed an initiative for the company as a final project and we are looking forward to sharing these with our AspenTech colleagues in an upcoming event.

We did all this while navigating the complex realities of the still-new pandemic. You might say that at the same time we were directly experiencing the impact of CV-19 on women's careers, we were busy analyzing what the previous year said about women in the workplace. As a global team, we ran three virtual worldwide events during the early months of the pandemic, starting with a Fireside Chat with AspenTech Board Member Georgia Keresty. This was the first interview with one of our board members and we saw record engagement - undoubtedly in part because virtual events were still pretty new to most of us at that time. Jump ahead a few months, and we have all been living virtually via video-conferencing platforms for longer than we'd like to remember and we're now exploring ways to combat burn-out from our new, 'always online' way of life.

Our second worldwide virtual event had two parts: a session with women's leadership coach Kim Meninger on building confidence and the value of self-promotion, followed by a discussion group. All three of our virtual events had record attendance - a trend that has continued as we've slowly resumed programming during the past few months.

Our team became larger this year, incorporating additional regions. We added chapters in Bahrain, Russia, and Montreal, growing our worldwide steering team to 49 people. As the summer months went on, we reorganized our teams and built a structure around them to streamline the planning and execution of our events. A number of members stepped up and took on the roles of 'regional leads' and now participate in a smaller, worldwide planning team while leading their local steering groups.

The 2020 IWD celebration was the last in-person event AspenTech's Women's Leadership Forum held. It's hard to believe that a whole year has passed since many of us were in the office. I don't think anyone anticipated that we would be marking this anniversary, but I do think this year's IWD theme, 'Choose to Challenge,' couldn't be more appropriate. Although none of us chose this particular challenge, now that vaccines are becoming available and spring is once again in the air in the northern hemisphere, we can be proud of what we've accomplished thanks to having the resilience to weather the storm, the creativity to roll with the punches and the determination to keep going.

Unfortunately, we now have our work cut out for us. Since the pandemic began, record numbers of women have left the workforce and women of color have been disproportionally affected. Analysts have predicted this impact may set women's progress back 100 years, and the McKinsey 2020 Women in the Workplace study looks quite different from the one we saw just last year. The post-pandemic challenge will include finding ways to regain ground that has been lost. What will our next year in review look like? It is hard to predict, but with continued access to current and new resources, programs and events, and with groups like ours popping up around the world, I am optimistic.

Disclaimer

Aspen Technology Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 15:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
03/04ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : to Present at the Berenberg Design Conference
BU
03/04ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : A New Era
PU
03/03ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Navigating Europe's Energy Transition
PU
03/02ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC /DE/  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Appoints Chantelle Breithaupt as Senior Vice President and C..
AQ
03/02ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Names New Finance Chief
MT
03/02ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  :  Aspen Technology Appoints Chantelle Breithaupt as Senior Vi..
BU
03/01Vinythai Public Company Limited Selects Aspen Technology Software
AQ
03/01ASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Vinythai Public Company Limited Selects Aspen Technology Sof..
BU
02/25ACCELERATION IN UNPRECEDENTED TIMES : ARC Industry Forum 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 745 M - -
Net income 2021 345 M - -
Net cash 2021 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 142 M 10 142 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 710
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspen Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 161,00 $
Last Close Price 149,50 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Jose Pietri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl Eric Johnsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Whelan Chairman
Willie K. Chan Chief Technology Officer
John W. Hague Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.15.66%10 142
ADOBE INC.-11.86%211 301
AUTODESK, INC.-12.43%58 796
WORKDAY INC.-1.08%57 596
TWILIO INC.-0.36%57 499
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.56%39 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ