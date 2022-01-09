Aspermont : FY21 Investor Presentation

"Enable businesses to dig deeper and make better decisions for a brighter future"
Aspermont is a global leader in business-to-business media providing timely,
independent, and high value content
z
We bring together communities to collaborate, problem solve and find innovative breakthroughs for some of the most pressing challenges in the world today
We are proud, to serve industries which are critical to both sustain and
improve our quality of life
Aspermont: Information for industry
only
4
The leading media services provider to the global resource industries
personal use
Aspermont (ASX:ASP, FRA:00W, TDG:00W) is the leading media services provider to the global resource industries.
Aspermont has built a commercial XaaS model for B2B media which distributes high value content to a growing global audience. This versatile model is being scaled to serve new business sectors in new countries and languages to create recurring and exceptional long-term revenues.
Brand Leverage
Our 560 years of combined brand heritage has built unequalled audience trust. This trust enables market collaboration to ensure a high success rate in launching new products.
Operational Agility
Our de-centralized structure and scalable human resources facilitate rapid launch of new products while controlling investment risk.
Leadership Team
Our Tier 1 executive team has extensive C-suite experience at blue chip companies. Management is tied via LTIPs to success in marketing ,technological development and problem solving.
For
Aspermont has also established Data monetisation and Client Marketing Services businesses which grow in correlation to the primary XaaS model and have the capacity to multiply current revenue streams.
Aspermont is listed on the ASX, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and quoted on other European exchanges. Aspermont has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, USA, Canada, the Philippines, and Singapore.
Intellectual Property
We have adapted to the technological changes over recent decades to develop our unique IP in both commercial models and marketing systems.
Industry Leadership
Aspermont engages with 8 million board and management executives across key industries. Sentiment and insight analysis enables agenda setting and leadership on macro themes.
Scalable Model
Aspermont's XaaS based information and Data models with high unit economics provide operating leverage when rolled across other sectors and markets.
Capital structure and shareholder returns
5
For personal use only
Shareholder
Aspermont
ASX Media
All ASX
Returns
(ASX:ASP)
Industry
Market
1
Year
250%
42%
22%
3
Years
133%
(22%)
26%
5
Years
110%
(21%)
34%
Market Capitalization (A$'m)
70.0
60.5
60.0
50.0
40.0
20.8
23.3
15.9
30.0
8.6
16.7
20.0
10.0
0.0
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
Share Registry Composition
16%
41%
30%
13%
Board
Management
Long-term holders
Small holders
Capital Structure
Shares on issue
2.4b
Current share price
0.23c
52 week range
8c - 5.8c
Options on issue
333m
3 cent
Unlisted Performance
166m
Rights
Free Float %
27%
% Shares on
14%
non-ASX Exchanges
Market Capitalisation
58.1m
Significant Shareholders
13.6%
Drysdale
Investments
12.4%
BNP Paribas
11.2%
White
Rabbit
"Aspermont shareholders have seen superior returns relative to the market over the last 5 years. Yet Aspermont directors believe the company remains significantly undervalued relative to peers."
Ventures
9.9%
Allandale
Holdings
7.1%
Annis
Trading
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Aspermont Limited published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:37:04 UTC.