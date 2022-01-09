Log in
    ASP   AU000000ASP3

ASPERMONT LIMITED

(ASP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/06 11:59:32 pm
0.024 AUD   +4.35%
ASPERMONT : FY21 Investor Presentation
ASPERMONT : Proposed issue of securities - ASP
ASPERMONT : Annual Report to shareholders
Aspermont : FY21 Investor Presentation

01/09/2022 | 04:38pm EST
For personal use only

FY21 RESULTS

DECEMBER 2021

www.aspermont.com

ASX:ASP | FRA:00W | TDG:00W

2

Fast Facts

only

SUBSCRIPTION METRICS

KEY NUMBERS

AUDIENCE STATISTICS

use

$2m

Decision Makers

7K

personal

EBITDA

Paid subscriptions base

Corporate Subscriptions

$7m

290K

$9m

Net cash & no debt

Monthly Active Users

Annual Contract Value

For

$16m

14%

Revenue and growing

5-year ARPU CAGR

33x

65%

4m

Gross Margins and expanding

Total Digital Users

Unit Economics

250%

8m

100%

1-Year Shareholder Returns

Contacts Database

Net Retention Rate

For personal use only

3

The Aspermont objective

"Enable businesses to dig deeper and make better decisions for a brighter future"

Aspermont is a global leader in business-to-business media providing timely,

independent, and high value content

z

We bring together communities to collaborate, problem solve and find innovative breakthroughs for some of the most pressing challenges in the world today

We are proud, to serve industries which are critical to both sustain and

improve our quality of life

Aspermont: Information for industry

only

4

The leading media services provider to the global resource industries

personal use

Aspermont (ASX:ASP, FRA:00W, TDG:00W) is the leading media services provider to the global resource industries.

Aspermont has built a commercial XaaS model for B2B media which distributes high value content to a growing global audience. This versatile model is being scaled to serve new business sectors in new countries and languages to create recurring and exceptional long-term revenues.

Brand Leverage

Our 560 years of combined brand heritage has built unequalled audience trust. This trust enables market collaboration to ensure a high success rate in launching new products.

Operational Agility

Our de-centralized structure and scalable human resources facilitate rapid launch of new products while controlling investment risk.

Leadership Team

Our Tier 1 executive team has extensive C-suite experience at blue chip companies. Management is tied via LTIPs to success in marketing ,technological development and problem solving.

For

Aspermont has also established Data monetisation and Client Marketing Services businesses which grow in correlation to the primary XaaS model and have the capacity to multiply current revenue streams.

Aspermont is listed on the ASX, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and quoted on other European exchanges. Aspermont has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, USA, Canada, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Intellectual Property

We have adapted to the technological changes over recent decades to develop our unique IP in both commercial models and marketing systems.

Industry Leadership

Aspermont engages with 8 million board and management executives across key industries. Sentiment and insight analysis enables agenda setting and leadership on macro themes.

Scalable Model

Aspermont's XaaS based information and Data models with high unit economics provide operating leverage when rolled across other sectors and markets.

Capital structure and shareholder returns

5

For personal use only

Shareholder

Aspermont

ASX Media

All ASX

Returns

(ASX:ASP)

Industry

Market

1

Year

250%

42%

22%

3

Years

133%

(22%)

26%

5

Years

110%

(21%)

34%

Market Capitalization (A$'m)

70.0

60.5

60.0

50.0

40.0

20.8

23.3

15.9

30.0

8.6

16.7

20.0

10.0

0.0

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

Share Registry Composition

16%

41%

30%

13%

Board

Management

Long-term holders

Small holders

Capital Structure

Shares on issue

2.4b

Current share price

0.23c

52 week range

8c - 5.8c

Options on issue

333m

3 cent

Unlisted Performance

166m

Rights

Free Float %

27%

% Shares on

14%

non-ASX Exchanges

Market Capitalisation

58.1m

Significant Shareholders

13.6%

Drysdale

Investments

12.4%

BNP Paribas

11.2%

White

Rabbit

"Aspermont shareholders have seen superior returns relative to the market over the last 5 years. Yet Aspermont directors believe the company remains significantly undervalued relative to peers."

Ventures

9.9%

Allandale

Holdings

7.1%

Annis

Trading

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aspermont Limited published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
