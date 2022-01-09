Aspermont : Proposed issue of securities - ASP

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ASPERMONT LIMITED.
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2022 EX 4.32C
250,000,000
confirmed
Proposed +issue date
21/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ASPERMONT LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
000375048
1.3
ASX issuer code
ASP
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
2/2/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
Comments
20 million options will be subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting
P rt 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
No
|
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
|
|
Have you received confirmation from
|
|
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
|
ASX?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
|
OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2022 EX 4.32C
+Security type Options
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 250,000,000
Offer price details
|
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
|
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued for $800 cash consideration in total (0.0000032 per security).
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
800.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0432
30/9/2022
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
ASP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:ASP)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
|
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Cross reference with Soochow announcement.
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date 21/12/2021
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
|
Yes
|
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
|
230,000,000
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
|
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?
No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?
No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
SGD1,000 on the Effective Date of the Engagement Letter
SGD15,000 when the market capitalization of the Company (based on five trading day volume weighted average price ("5
Day VWAP¿)) on the Australian Securities Exchange (the ¿ASX¿) is equal to or more than A$80 million.
SGD15,000 when the market capitalization of the Company (based on 5 Day VWAP) on the ASX is equal to or more than
AUD120 million.
Proposed issue of securities
