    ASP   AU000000ASP3

ASPERMONT LIMITED

(ASP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/06 11:59:32 pm
0.024 AUD   +4.35%
04:38pASPERMONT : FY21 Investor Presentation
PU
04:38pASPERMONT : Proposed issue of securities - ASP
PU
2021ASPERMONT : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspermont : Proposed issue of securities - ASP

01/09/2022 | 04:38pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

ASPERMONT LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

10/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2022 EX 4.32C

250,000,000

confirmed

Proposed +issue date

21/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

ASPERMONT LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

000375048

1.3

ASX issuer code

ASP

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

2/2/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

20 million options will be subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting

personal

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2022 EX 4.32C

+Security type Options

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 250,000,000

Offer price details

only

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued for $800 cash consideration in total (0.0000032 per security).

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

use

provided for the +securities

800.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

personal

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0432

30/9/2022

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

ASP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:ASP)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Cross reference with Soochow announcement.

For

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date 21/12/2021

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

only

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

230,000,000

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

use

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

personal

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

For

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

SGD1,000 on the Effective Date of the Engagement Letter

SGD15,000 when the market capitalization of the Company (based on five trading day volume weighted average price ("5

Day VWAP¿)) on the Australian Securities Exchange (the ¿ASX¿) is equal to or more than A$80 million.

SGD15,000 when the market capitalization of the Company (based on 5 Day VWAP) on the ASX is equal to or more than

AUD120 million.

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aspermont Limited published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
