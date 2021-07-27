Other Scheme of Arrangement::PAYMENT OF THE SCHEME CONSIDERATION AND DELISTING OF WCG

ASPIAL CORPORATION LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Registration Number: 197001030G) PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ASPIAL CORPORATION LIMITED OF ALL THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES ("WCG SHARES") IN THE CAPITAL OF WORLD CLASS GLOBAL LIMITED ("WCG") (OTHER THAN THE WCG SHARES HELD BY ASPIAL) BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT PAYMENT OF THE SCHEME CONSIDERATION AND DELISTING OF WCG 1. BACKGROUND The Board of Directors of Aspial Corporation Limited ("Aspial") refers to: the scheme document (the " Scheme Document ") despatched by World Class Global Limited (" WCG ") electronically to the Scheme Shareholders on 28 May 2021, in relation to the proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Acquisition ") of all the WCG Shares in the capital of WCG (other than WCG Shares held by Aspial), by way of a scheme of arrangement in accordance with Section 210 of the Companies Act (Chapter 50 of Singapore) and the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers; and the announcement by WCG dated 28 July 2021 in relation to the payment of the Scheme Consideration and delisting of WCG (the " WCG Announcement "). A copy of the WCG Announcement can be found in the Annex .

As stated in the WCG Announcement, payment of the Scheme Consideration has been made to each Entitled Scheme Shareholder on 28 July 2021. The total Scheme Consideration for the Scheme was satisfied by the allotment and issuance of 191,249,746 new ordinary shares in the capital of Aspial (the " New Aspial Shares "). The New Aspial Shares will be listed and traded on the SGX-ST from 9:00 a.m. on 28 July 2021. Following the allotment and issuance of the New Aspial Shares, the total issued and paid-up share capital of Aspial comprises 2,131,762,150 ordinary shares (excluding 5,383,915 treasury shares).

As also stated in the WCG Announcement, WCG will be delisted from the Official List of the SGX-ST with effect from 30 July 2021. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

