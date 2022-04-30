Aspinwall and : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

30th April, 2022

Sub: Intimation of Dissolution of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company - Aspinwall

Technologies Limited

Ref: Symbol : ASPINWALL

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the wholly owned subsidiary company, namely, Aspinwall Technologies Limited, has been dissolved (through voluntary liquidation process) as per the order of National Company Law Tribunal, Kochi Bench, Kerala, order of which was received on 29th April, 2022. It may be noted that this Company was not a material subsidiary and did not have any business activity. The details as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure A.

Annexure A

Sl. No. Particulars Details a) The amount and percentage of the turnover or revenue or income and net worth contributed by such unit or division of the listed entity during the last financial year Aspinwall Technologies Limited had Rs.1.50 lacs as revenue (being interest income on Bank Deposits) and loss of Rs.1.42 lacs during the FY 2020-21. It had a net worth of Rs.38.14 lacs as at 31st March, 2021. b) Date on which the agreement for sale has been entered into; NA c) The expected date of completion of sale/disposal Dissolved. d) Consideration received from such sale/disposal NA e) Brief details of buyers and whether any of the buyers belong to the promoter/ promoter group/group companies. If yes, details thereof NA f) Whether the transaction would fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms length" N.A. g) In case of a slump sale, indicative disclosures provided for amalgamation/merger, shall be disclosed by the listed entity with respect to such slump sale. NA

