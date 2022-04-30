Log in
    ASPINWALL   INE991I01015

ASPINWALL AND COMPANY LIMITED

(ASPINWALL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/29 07:16:14 am EDT
183.80 INR   -0.57%
02:57aASPINWALL AND : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
2021Aspinwall and Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Aspinwall and Company Limited Approves the Appointment of Mr. Krishnaswamy Srinivasan as an Independent Director
CI
Aspinwall and : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

04/30/2022 | 02:57am EDT
30th April, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C/1 G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra East

Mumbai - 400051 Tel: 022-26598100

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Dissolution of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company - Aspinwall

Technologies Limited

Ref: Symbol : ASPINWALL

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the wholly owned subsidiary company, namely, Aspinwall Technologies Limited, has been dissolved (through voluntary liquidation process) as per the order of National Company Law Tribunal, Kochi Bench, Kerala, order of which was received on 29th April, 2022. It may be noted that this Company was not a material subsidiary and did not have any business activity. The details as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure A.

Kindly take this on your record.

Thanking you,

For ASPINWALL AND COMPANY LIMITED

Sd/-

Neeraj R Varma

Company Secretary

Annexure A

Sl. No.

Particulars

Details

a)

The amount and percentage of the turnover or revenue or income and net worth contributed by such unit or division of the listed entity during the last financial year

Aspinwall Technologies Limited had Rs.1.50 lacs as revenue (being interest income on Bank Deposits) and loss of Rs.1.42 lacs during the FY 2020-21. It had a net worth of Rs.38.14 lacs as at 31st March, 2021.

b)

Date on which the agreement for sale has been entered into;

NA

c)

The expected date of completion of sale/disposal

Dissolved.

d)

Consideration received from such sale/disposal

NA

e)

Brief details of buyers and whether any of the buyers belong to the promoter/ promoter group/group companies. If yes, details thereof

NA

f)

Whether the transaction would fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms length"

N.A.

g)

In case of a slump sale, indicative disclosures provided for amalgamation/merger, shall be disclosed by the listed entity with respect to such slump sale.

NA

Disclaimer

Aspinwall & Co Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 06:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
