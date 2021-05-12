Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aspira Women's Health Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWH   US04537Y1091

ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.

(AWH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aspira Women Health : Initiates Prospective Clinical Study for Benign Risk Monitoring and High Risk Early Ovarian Cancer Detection with Northwell Health®

05/12/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For a PDF version of this press release, click here.

Study Evaluates a 3rd Generation Multivariate Index Assay for serial monitoring women with a benign pelvic mass as well as the expansion of our development of our proteogenomic test for early-stage detection of ovarian cancer in high risk Ovarian Cancer patients.

AUSTIN, Texas; May 12, 2021- Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women's health company focused on gynecologic disease and The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the science arm of Northwell Health, the largest private Healthcare Provider in New York State, today announced the start of a prospective Clinical Study for Ovarian Cancer Risk Detection. Northwell Health treats over 2 million patients annually and employs over 16,000 credentialled physicians.

The study will enroll over 600 prospective women with adnexal masses. The study will also enroll over 2000 women at high risk for Ovarian Cancer, either due to a personal or family history of cancer or are carriers of a germline variant associated with hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome. Ovarian cancer risk will be assessed by both CA125 and Aspira's OVASight proprietary algorithm. The primary objective is to increase our total trial enrollment to validate the serial monitoring aspect of the OVASight algorithm in women who present with an adnexal mass. The secondary endpoint is to test additional genomic markers to develop a proteogenomic test for early-stage detection of ovarian cancer. This study will support and collect different biological targets and clinical data metrics to support our innovation pipeline for test development of early diagnosis of ovarian, and other gynecological cancers. 'Having testing options for women with benign masses to monitor them over time, as well as having a solution for assessing risk in high-risk women will provide meaningful insights for providers treating these women,' said Elena Ratner, MD, Gynecologic Oncologist and Global Chief Medical Advisor, Clinical and Translational Medicine

'Northwell Health is proud to work with Aspira on this important clinical study,' stated the Prinical Investigator of the trial, Dr. Gary L. Goldberg, Vice Chair for Research, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at Northwell Health and researcher at the Feinstein Institutes. 'As clinicians we need innovative and reliable testing options for women and our hope is this study will provide key insights for diagnosing and treating women who are high risk for developing ovarian cancer.'

Aspira Women's Health has over 10 years of experience developing Ovarian Cancer Risk Assessment tests with its proprietary, FDA-Cleared OVA1® and OVERA® multivariate index assay's. Ovarian cancer accounts for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system and is the only gender-specific cancer with an over 50 percent mortality rate impacting women of all ages and ethnicities.

'This study is twofold, one is to vastly increase our enrollment to clinically validate the serial monitoring aspect OVASight test for all women who present with a mass and hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome, and second, enrich our research and innovation pipeline,' said Lesley Northrop, PhD, FACMG, Chief Scientific Officer, Aspira Women's Health. 'I am incredibly excited to work with the Feinstein Institutes in enhancing our biobank of biological samples and clinical data metrics. This will allow us the ability to evaluate additional biomarkers including ctDNA, RNA and proteins to apply as a multi-modal approach in early diagnosis of ovarian cancer as a liquid-biopsy based test.'

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Home to 50 research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health innovations and outcomes, and molecular medicine. We make breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine - a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Aspira Women's Health Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 20:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.
04:36pASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH  : Initiates Prospective Clinical Study for Benign Risk Moni..
PU
04:07pASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH  : Initiates Prospective Clinical Study for Benign Risk Moni..
AQ
08:46aASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH  : Amended and Restated Bylaws of Aspira Women's Health Inc...
PU
05/11Aspira Women's Health, Inc. Expands Leadership Team with Industry Veteran
GL
05/10ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change i..
AQ
05/05Aspira Women's Health Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on ..
GL
04/14ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH  : I have a pelvic mass. What should I do next?
PU
03/31ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH  : HEALTH INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINAN..
AQ
03/29ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH  : Truist Securities Starts Aspira Women's Health at Buy Wit..
MT
03/26AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Awh, move, vuzi
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,30 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 60,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 554 M 554 M -
EV / Sales 2021 67,7x
EV / Sales 2022 38,9x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspira Women's Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 4,95 $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 142%
Spread / Lowest Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Valerie Barber Palmieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Beechey Chief Financial Officer
James T. LaFrance Chairman
Lesley Northrop Chief Scientific Officer
Justin DeGrazia Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.-26.23%554
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-25.40%16 812
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-6.74%12 154
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-5.49%7 747
INVITAE CORPORATION-33.08%5 591
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-43.95%4 650