Aspira Women's Health, Inc. to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics, Innovation Pipeline, and Rebranding Initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on ovarian cancer diagnostics, innovation pipeline, and rebranding initiatives on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.



The webinar will feature a presentation by KOLs Christopher Bryant, MD (Women’s Care Florida) and Gerard P. Reilly, MD (Seven Hills Women's Health Center) who will discuss the current diagnostic landscape and treatment options for patients with Ovarian Cancer as well as the AWH clinical studies in-process for current and future product expansions. Drs. Bryant and Reilly will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

The Aspira Women's Health management team will also discuss their re-branding initiatives, including OVA1® plus which detects early-stage Ovarian Cancer risk, Ovarian Cancer disparity initiatives, as well as review the company's innovation pipeline including OVANEX and EndoCheck.

To register for the call, please click here .

Dr. Christopher Bryant is a gynecologic oncologist specializing in surgery, treatment and research for female conditions including reproductive cancers (ovarian, endometrial, cervical and others), and robotic surgery. Dr. Bryant received his undergraduate degree from Arkansas State University and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He completed residency in obstetrics and gynecology at St. John’s Hospital and Medical Center and fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan.

﻿Dr. Bryant is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is also a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Medical Association and the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Gerard Reilly graduated from University of Cincinnati Medical School 1988 and completed residency in Cincinnati at Bethesda Hospital 1992. Dr. Reilly has been in private OB/GYN practice for almost 30 years, originally with Seven Hills Women's Health Centers and recently joined Axia Women's Health in March 2020. He has a general OB/GYN practice with special interest in recurrent miscarriage, minimally invasive surgery with emphasis on in office hysteroscopy and surgical treatment of endometriosis and myomas and minimally invasive hysterectomies with Da Vinci Robotic Surgery. Dr. Reilly has been named a "Top Doctor" for OB/GYN in Cincinnati multiple times and also on the list of Best Doctors in America since 2017. He also served as President of Seven Hills WHC from 2010-2019.

Dr. Reilly has been involved in clinical research projects since 2005. He founded his own clinical research company (Seven Hills Clinical Research Group, LLC) in 2018 and currently have seven active clinical research projects. Dr. Reilly is currently the Chairman of the Clinical Research Committee for the US Women's Health Alliance. He is currently one of the lead investigators for the Aspira OVANEX Study.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (formerly known as, Vermillion inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEXTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

