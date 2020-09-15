Log in
Aspira Women's Health Inc.    AWH

ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.

(AWH)
Aspira Women's Health, Inc. to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics, Innovation Pipeline, and Rebranding Initiatives

09/15/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on ovarian cancer diagnostics, innovation pipeline, and rebranding initiatives on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOLs Christopher Bryant, MD (Women’s Care Florida) and Gerard P. Reilly, MD (Seven Hills Women's Health Center) who will discuss the current diagnostic landscape and treatment options for patients with Ovarian Cancer as well as the AWH clinical studies in-process for current and future product expansions. Drs. Bryant and Reilly will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

The Aspira Women's Health management team will also discuss their re-branding initiatives, including OVA1® plus which detects early-stage Ovarian Cancer risk, Ovarian Cancer disparity initiatives, as well as review the company's innovation pipeline including OVANEX and EndoCheck.

To register for the call, please click here.

Dr. Christopher Bryant is a gynecologic oncologist specializing in surgery, treatment and research for female conditions including reproductive cancers (ovarian, endometrial, cervical and others), and robotic surgery. Dr. Bryant received his undergraduate degree from Arkansas State University and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He completed residency in obstetrics and gynecology at St. John’s Hospital and Medical Center and fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan.

﻿Dr. Bryant is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is also a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Medical Association and the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Gerard Reilly graduated from University of Cincinnati Medical School 1988 and completed residency in Cincinnati at Bethesda Hospital 1992. Dr. Reilly has been in private OB/GYN practice for almost 30 years, originally with Seven Hills Women's Health Centers and recently joined Axia Women's Health in March 2020. He has a general OB/GYN practice with special interest in recurrent miscarriage, minimally invasive surgery with emphasis on in office hysteroscopy and surgical treatment of endometriosis and myomas and minimally invasive hysterectomies with Da Vinci Robotic Surgery. Dr. Reilly has been named a "Top Doctor" for OB/GYN in Cincinnati multiple times and also on the list of Best Doctors in America since 2017. He also served as President of Seven Hills WHC from 2010-2019.

Dr. Reilly has been involved in clinical research projects since 2005. He founded his own clinical research company (Seven Hills Clinical Research Group, LLC) in 2018 and currently have seven active clinical research projects. Dr. Reilly is currently the Chairman of the Clinical Research Committee for the US Women's Health Alliance. He is currently one of the lead investigators for the Aspira OVANEX Study.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (formerly known as, Vermillion inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women.  ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus.  With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEXTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected timing and receipt of proceeds from the State of Connecticut Department of Economic Development loan, expectations regarding the forgiveness of the PPP loan, anticipated use of capital and its effects and plans to begin offering COVID-19 antigen testing. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “will,” “potential,” “projects” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in business, including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in ASPIRA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by the section entitled “Risk Factors” in ASPIRA’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The events and circumstances reflected in ASPIRA’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  ASPIRA expressly disclaims any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo


