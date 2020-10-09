Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aspira Women's Health Inc.    AWH

ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.

(AWH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aspira Women's Health, Inc. to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl October 13-16

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 08:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that it has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl, which is being held virtually on October 13th - 16th, 2020.

Aspira Women’s Health is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:30-11:55 am EST, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay. Registration to view a webcast of  the presentation can be found at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/37960

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please register at https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (formerly known as, Vermillion Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women.  ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus.  With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEXTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.
08:02aASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH : to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl October 13-16
AQ
08:01aAspira Women's Health, Inc. to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl Octo..
GL
09/21ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15Aspira Women's Health, Inc. to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Ovarian Cancer..
GL
09/15ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH : to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Ovarian Cancer Diagnost..
AQ
09/08Aspira Women's Health, Inc. to Present at Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conferenc..
GL
09/08ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH : to Present at Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference
AQ
08/14UPDATE – Aspira Women's Health Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Re..
GL
08/14ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH : HEALTH INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
08/13ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4,54 M - -
Net income 2019 -15,2 M - -
Net cash 2019 10,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 327 M 327 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,83x
EV / Sales 2019 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspira Women's Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Valerie Barber Palmieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James T. LaFrance Chairman
Robert Beechey Chief Financial Officer
Charles Dunton Global Medical Director
James S. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.287.65%327
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION17.25%16 275
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.37.48%11 454
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.109.53%8 397
INVITAE CORPORATION227.53%6 962
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION69.72%6 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group