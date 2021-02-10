Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aspira Women's Health Inc.    AWH

ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.

(AWH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aspira Women's Health, Inc. to add NCCN Management Recommendations to its Proprietary Aspira GenetiX™ Clinical Report

02/10/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced they will incorporate management recommendations from NCCN Guidelines® into our Aspira GenetiX Clinical reports. Aspira GenetiX is our personalized hereditary cancer genetic risk testing service that offers panels specifically curated to detect pathogenic variants in genes known to confer a significant increase in the risk for gynecologic cancer including endometrial, ovarian, and cervical cancers.

“The addition of these guideline-based recommendations directly to our clinical report is an invaluable tool for our providers and a key differentiator vs other genetic testing offerings,” said Jessica Greenwood, MS, CGC, Senior Director of Clinical Implementation and Innovation. “The approved use of these guidelines elevates our product in the field and demonstrates our deep commitment to transform women’s health by supporting providers in identifying, managing, and treating ALL women who have the highest risk of developing a gynecologic cancer.”

In addition, referencing NCCN Guidelines content into our clinical report represents the quality of our offerings as NCCN is considered to be the preeminent voice in the field of oncology and has significant influence over clinical decision-making as well as payer coverage decisions.

About NCCN
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and other initiatives. Follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg and Twitter @NCCN.

About Aspira Women’s Health, Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiX™﻿ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEX™ and EndoCheck™. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.
11:39aAspira Women's Health, Inc. to add NCCN Management Recommendations to its Pro..
GL
02/08ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financi..
AQ
02/04ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH : Announces Pricing of $45.0 Million Public Offering of Comm..
PU
02/04Aspira Women's Health Inc. Announces Pricing of $45 Million Public Offering o..
GL
02/03ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH : Plans Share Offering -- Stock Slides 9% After-Hours
MT
02/03Aspira Women's Health Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
01/29ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH : Cantor Fitzgerald Starts Aspira Women's Health at Overweig..
MT
01/28ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH : Announces it is Now a Highmark Contracted Provider in Penn..
AQ
01/06ASPIRA WOMEN HEALTH : Says Number of OVA1 Plus Tests Performed Rose in Q4
MT
01/06ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,50 M - -
Net income 2020 -16,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -56,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 012 M 1 012 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 225x
Capi. / Sales 2021 139x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspira Women's Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 9,07 $
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Valerie Barber Palmieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Beechey Chief Financial Officer
James T. LaFrance Chairman
Lesley Northrop Chief Science Officer
Justin DeGrazia Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.35.17%1 012
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION12.07%25 554
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.26.74%16 329
INVITAE CORPORATION25.81%10 027
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.25.26%9 855
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.11%8 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ