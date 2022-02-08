Aspira Women's Health to Participate in the Upcoming Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that management will participate in the 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference taking place February 8th-11th, 2022. Details for the event are below:



2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference Date: Wednesday, February 9th Time: 9:00am ET Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44547

Management will also be hosting one-on-one virtual meetings on February 10th-11th. To request a meeting please register here.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plus™ combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OVAWatch™ and EndoCheck™. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has recently launched our Aspira Synergy™ technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

