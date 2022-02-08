Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Aspira Women's Health Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWH   US04537Y1091

ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.

(AWH)
  Report
Aspira Women's Health to Participate in the Upcoming Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference

02/08/2022 | 01:47pm EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that management will participate in the 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference taking place February 8th-11th, 2022. Details for the event are below:

2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference
Date:Wednesday, February 9th
Time:9:00am ET
Webcast:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44547

Management will also be hosting one-on-one virtual meetings on February 10th-11th. To request a meeting please register here.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc. 
Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plus™ combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OVAWatch™ and EndoCheck™. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has recently launched our Aspira Synergy™ technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Ashley R. Robinson  
LifeSci Advisors, LLC  
Tel: 617-430-7577 
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,80 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 55,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Valerie Barber Palmieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Beechey Chief Financial Officer
James T. LaFrance Chairman
Lesley Northrop Chief Scientific Officer
Justin DeGrazia Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPIRA WOMEN'S HEALTH INC.-32.77%133
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION0.33%13 456
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-27.38%7 383
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-1.72%5 563
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-13.88%2 579
INVITAE CORPORATION-28.55%2 470