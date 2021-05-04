Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Cor : Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp

Re: Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp.

We have read the statements that Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. included under Item 4.02 of the Form 8-K dated May 4, 2021, and agree with such statements in so far as they apply to our firm.

We have no basis to agree or disagree with any other statement in the Form 8-K.

Sincerely,

/s/ Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP

