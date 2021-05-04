Log in
    ASPL   KYG054361038

ASPIRATIONAL CONSUMER LIFESTYLE CORP.

(ASPL)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Cor : Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp

05/04/2021
Re: Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp.

We have read the statements that Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. included under Item 4.02 of the Form 8-K dated May 4, 2021, and agree with such statements in so far as they apply to our firm.

We have no basis to agree or disagree with any other statement in the Form 8-K.

Sincerely,

/s/ Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP ■ 10 Melville Park Road ■ Melville, New York 11747 ■ Phone 631.414.4000 ■ Fax 631.414.4001 ■ marcumllp.com

Disclaimer

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 13:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,11 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 73,4 M 73,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ravinder Singh Thakran Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Feinman Myers President
Leo C. Austin Independent Director
Neil B. Jacobs Independent Director
Frank N. Newman Independent Director
