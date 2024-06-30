580,000 Equity Shares of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.
Details:
The promoters, Nitesh Agarwalla and Rinku Agarwalla have given written consent to include 30,50,000 Equity Shares held by them are being locked for a period of three years from the date of allotment.
The entire pre-issue Equity Shares share capital constituting 80,60,000 Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of 1 year from the date of allotment.
50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment, while the remaining 50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.