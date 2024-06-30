580,000 Equity Shares of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

580,000 Equity Shares of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 93 days starting from 29-MAR-2024 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

The promoters, Nitesh Agarwalla and Rinku Agarwalla have given written consent to include 30,50,000 Equity Shares held by them are being locked for a period of three years from the date of allotment.



The entire pre-issue Equity Shares share capital constituting 80,60,000 Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of 1 year from the date of allotment.



50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment, while the remaining 50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.