  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aspo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASPO   FI0009008072

ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:24:42 2023-03-06 am EST
8.170 EUR   -0.37%
02:46aAspo Group head office to move to Keilaniemi, Espoo
GL
02:45aAspo Group head office to move to Keilaniemi, Espoo
AQ
03/06Aspo Oyj : Managers' Transactions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspo Group head office to move to Keilaniemi, Espoo

03/07/2023 | 02:46am EST
Aspo Plc
Press release
March 7, 2023 at 9:45 a.m.

Aspo Group head office to move to Keilaniemi, Espoo

Aspo Group’s head office will move to Keilaniemi in Espoo, Finland, in early autumn 2023. The Group administration from Helsinki’s Mikonkatu office and part of the employees of Aspo services from Helsinki’s Lintulahti office will move to premises rented by Aspo at Keilaranta 17, 02150 Espoo, where Aspo's subsidiary Telko Oy already operates. At the same time, the use of office space in the Lintulahti location will be streamlined.

“The move creates significant cost savings, but above all it is an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and improve communication within the Group”, says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.

Of Aspo’s businesses, ESL Shipping’s Finnish operations remain at Lintulahdenkuja in Helsinki, and Leipurin's Finnish operations continue on Tahkotie in Vantaa.

The move of the head office does not cause changes to Aspo's phone numbers or e-invoicing information.


Aspo Plc

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 countries, and it employs a total of over 900 professionals.


Financials
Sales 2022 636 M 679 M 679 M
Net income 2022 18,8 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net Debt 2022 147 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 5,67%
Capitalization 256 M 274 M 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 886
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart ASPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aspo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,17 €
Average target price 9,25 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Jansson Chief Executive Officer
Arto Juhani Meitsalo Chief Financial Officer
Heikki Seppo Westerlund Chairman
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Deputy Chairman
Mikael Laine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPO OYJ-0.37%274
AIR LIQUIDE12.42%83 235
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.01%72 818
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.12.36%48 194
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.14.97%31 699
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.05%19 888