  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aspo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASPO   FI0009008072

ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04:02:19 2023-03-09 am EST
8.280 EUR   -0.84%
04:01aAspo Group's Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2022 published
GL
03/08Aspo starts repurchasing own shares
GL
03/07Finnish Conglomerate Aspo to Move Head Office
MT
Aspo Group's Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2022 published

03/09/2023 | 04:01am EST
Aspo Plc            
Stock Exchange release    
March 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Aspo Group’s Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2022 published

Aspo Group’s Financial Statements, Management Report and Sustainability Report 2022 have been published on the company’s website www.aspo.com. Pdf version is attached to this stock exchange release. The Financial Statements are published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, and it is available separately in XHTML format where the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

Aspo has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement as well as a Remuneration Report for 2022. They are available on the company’s website www.aspo.com > Corporate governance > Governing principles.

The reports have been published in Finnish and in English.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Attachments:
Aspo Year 2022
Corporate Governance Statement 2022
Remuneration Report 2022
XHTML Report

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 countries, and it employs a total of over 900 professionals.

Attachments


