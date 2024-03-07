YEAR 2023
ASPO YEAR 2023
TRANSFORMATION JOURNEY CONTINUES
Aspo supports the growth of its businesses and aims to improve their profitability and ensure steady cash flows.
Our ambition is to take an even more active role in mergers, acquisitions, and other restructuring activities as well as in growth investments in the current businesses.
ASPO GROUP
4
BUSINESSES
9
SUSTAINABILITY
13
GOVERNANCE
33
Aspo in brief
3
CEO's review
6
Strategy
8
ESL Shipping
9
Telko
10
Leipurin
12
Aspo's Sustainability Report
13
Environmental sustainability
18
Personnel
21
Governance
23
Sustainability tables
26
Corporate Governance
33
Board of Directors
39
Group Executive Committee
41
Subsidiaries' Boards of Directors
43
44
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT REPORT
142 INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS
3
ASPO'S YEAR 2023
ASPO YEAR 2023
BUSINESSES
SUSTAINABILITY
GOVERNANCE
MANAGEMENT REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INVESTOR INFORMATION
2023 in brief
Transformation progressed in 2023 as we continued to develop Aspo's business portfolio and driving the shift to the western markets in line with our strategy.
Despite the challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, our continuing operations delivered financial performance clearly above historical levels, which reflects the competitiveness and profitability of our core business in the future. In terms of sustainability we also progressed well and achieved great results especially in improving employee safety.
At Aspo we are heading to 2024 confidently as we continue the determined implementation of our strategy, targeting to accelerate organic growth with acquisitions.
NET SALES,
COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT,
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
MEUR 536.4 -4%
MEUR 26.2 -40%
Accelerating green transition in sea transportation
ESL Shipping progressed as planned with the green coaster project. In addition, OP Finland Infrastructure and Varma invested a total of EUR 45 million in ESL Shipping to accelerate further growth.
Leipurin's focus on core operations
Leipurin divested its bakery equipment trading business and sold and leased back several properties in Sweden and Lithuania. The integration of Kobia progress well.
Great improvement in employee safety
Aspo's key focus areas in sustainability include reducing emission intensity and improving occupational safety. In 2023 accident frequency decreased significantly from the previous year.
Active search for acquisitions
In 2023 Telko acquired Eltrex, a Polish distributor of specialty chemicals and packaging materials. Telko continues to actively pursue acquisitions, both synergistic add-ons as well as new growth platforms.
4
ASPO'S YEAR 2023
ASPO YEAR 2023
BUSINESSES
SUSTAINABILITY
GOVERNANCE
MANAGEMENT REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INVESTOR INFORMATION
Sustainable value creation
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 13 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 700 professionals.
ASPO'S FINANCIAL TARGETS
OPERATING PROFIT
ANNUAL NET SALES GROWTH
RETURN ON EQUITY
GEARING
KEY FIGURES
COMPARABLE
NET SALES
OPERATING PROFIT
EMPLOYEES
RETURN ON EQUITY
GEARING
553.0 M€
26.5 M€
712
1.2%
117.6%
-15%
-52%
700
60
1,000
25
180
600
50
800
20
150
500
40
120
400
600
15
30
90
300
400
10
200
20
60
100
10
200
5
30
0
0
0
0
0
19
20
21
22
23
19
20
21
22
23
19
20
21
22
23
19
20
21
22
23
19
20
21
22
23
5
ASPO'S YEAR 2023
ASPO YEAR 2023
BUSINESSES
SUSTAINABILITY
GOVERNANCE
MANAGEMENT REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INVESTOR INFORMATION
NET SALES
COMPARABLE
EMPLOYEES
SHARE OF GROUP'S
M€
OPERATING PROFIT M€
NET SALES %
189.0
18.3
297
ESL Shipping is the leading dry bulk cargo company in the
35%
Baltic Sea region. ESL Shipping's competitive edge is based on
its ability to secure product and raw material transportation
for industry and energy production year-round, even in difficult
- 23%
-51%
weather conditions.
211.3
9.0
218
Telko is a leading distributor and solution provider for
39%
converters and brand owners looking to safeguard
their business with future-proof plastics, chemicals or
lubricant solutions.
+ 1%
-20%
Leipurin operates as part of the food chain, acquiring raw
136.1
4.2
157
materials in global markets and from domestic companies,
25%
and supplying them through its effective logistics chain
according to customer needs.
+ 29%
+ 282%
6
ASPO'S YEAR 2023
ASPO YEAR 2023
BUSINESSES
SUSTAINABILITY
GOVERNANCE
■ CEO'S RE VIE W
Transformation continued in line with the strategy
MANAGEMENT REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INVESTOR INFORMATION
The performance of our continuing business operations shows that Aspo's future core businesses are competitive and capable of high performance.
ROLF JANSSON
In 2023, we continued to further develop Aspo's business portfolio. Over the past two years, we have withdrawn from Russia and other selected eastern mar- kets. We have also sold properties and the bakery equipment business of Leipurin. The three businesses of Aspo Group today focus on western markets and form a strong platform for profitable growth.
FINANCIAL TARGETS WERE NOT MET IN THE TRANSFORMATION PROCESS
In 2023, Aspo Group's financial performance was more modest than in the previous year, when we recorded exceptionally strong results. We did not achieve our financial targets in 2023. Largely because of the divestment of our Russian business operations, our net sales decreased significantly to EUR 553.0 million (652.6). The comparable operating profit decreased to EUR 26.5 million (55.3), and the comparable operating profit rate was 4.8% (8.5). The return on equity was also lower than the target level, at 1.2% (15.2). Gearing remained at the target level, at 117.6% (108.4). Almost all of the costs related to our withdrawal from eastern markets are now reflected in our figures, so we are heading forward on a clean slate.
However, it is important to note that the performance of our continuing business operations in 2023 was well above historical levels. This shows that Aspo's future
core businesses are competitive and capable of high per- formance.
Financial development varied between business oper- ations. ESL Shipping's market environment was challeng- ing, as demand and price levels in the spot market in particular were decreasing and markedly weaker than in the previous two years. For Telko, the withdrawal from the Russian market meant a decrease of EUR 70 million in net sales. For Leipurin, the year was a significant suc- cess, as both operational development and the synergies of the Kobia acquisition implemented in 2022 produced record results.
BUSINESS OPERATIONS ARE PROGRESSING IN LINE WITH THEIR STRATEGIES
All our three businesses have clearly defined strategies that guide their operational development and allocation of resources.
ESL Shipping leads the way in providing industrial customers with environmentally friendly marine transport and aims to develop a fully fossil-free service in the future. The investment in twelve Green Coaster electric hybrid vessels in 2022 was an important step toward lower-emission marine transport. The first vessel was delivered in December 2023, and around three new vessels on average will be in operation during 2024. To finance its growth and accelerate its green transi- tion, ESL Shipping entered into an agreement with OP
7
ASPO'S YEAR 2023
ASPO YEAR 2023
BUSINESSES
SUSTAINABILITY
GOVERNANCE
MANAGEMENT REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INVESTOR INFORMATION
Suomi Infra Ky on an investment of EUR 30 million in 2023. With the investment, OP Finland Infrastructure LP became a minority shareholder in the company. In Feb- ruary 2024, Varma Mutual Insurance Company made
a co-investment of EUR 15 million alongside OP Infra. These investments and future measures enable ESL Shipping to accelerate its green transition.
The move of our head office to Keilaniemi in Espoo and the merger of our Lintulahti locations in early autumn 2023 created both cost savings and opportunities to enhance our internal cooperation.
Telko is seeking strong growth both organically and through acquisitions. Aspo's vision is to grow Telko into a leading European player in distribution of specialty products in Europe. In 2023, Telko acquired Eltrex, a Polish special chemicals and industrial packaging materials distribution company, thus supplementing its business portfolio in Poland, which was previously focused on chemical distribution.
Leipurin is continuing to improve its performance by further developing its commercial operations, supply chains and procurement. The strong growth in 2023 was driven by the Kobia acquisition in Sweden and high infla- tion.
GOOD RESULTS IN SUSTAINABILITY
In line with Aspo's strategy, all our businesses aim to be frontrunners in sustainability in their own fields. Sustainability also guides Aspo's management system and the process of exploring new investment opportunities. Aspo's key focus areas in sustainability include reducing emission intensity and improving occupational safety. We made good progress in terms of these targets in 2023: we almost reached our emission intensity target, and our accident frequency rate decreased significantly.
All our personnel completed the Code of Conduct and Compliance trainings during the year, including issues related to preventing corruption, among other top-
ics. During the year, we also started our work to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the company because we believe that this development is essential for our business operations. To succeed now and in the future, we need a diverse range of skills, perspectives and backgrounds, and we work to strengthen a culture at Aspo where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive in their work.
STABLE OUTLOOK
Although our operating environment has changed significantly over the past two years, our strategy is still rel- evant. We published our strategy at the end of 2021 and announced already then that we would be seeking growth in western markets in particular.
Nordic industrial companies will be investing tens of billions of euros in the green transition in the near future. ESL Shipping's market will grow significantly, and it has excellent opportunities to further strengthen its market position. We estimate that the development of ESL Ship- ping's key customer industries will be stable and show an upward trend in 2024. Telko seeks to accelerate its growth through acquisitions that support organic devel- opment. Leipurin will continue its successful work to improve its performance in its generally stable markets.
The move of our head office to Keilaniemi in Espoo and the merger of our Lintulahti locations in early autumn 2023 created both cost savings and opportunities to enhance our internal cooperation. The recruitment of key people during the year also supports our transfor- mation, which has progressed well.
I believe that our operating environment and highly competent personnel will create good conditions for positive performance development in 2024.
Rolf Jansson
Group CEO
8
ASPO'S YEAR 2023
ASPO YEAR 2023
BUSINESSES
SUSTAINABILITY
GOVERNANCE
MANAGEMENT REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INVESTOR INFORMATION
■ S T R AT EG Y
Strategy execution continued
Aspo creates value by owning and developing its businesses responsibly in the long term. Aspo's portfolio consists of three businesses, i.e. ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin. The common goal of the owned businesses is to be the market leaders and sustainability forerunners in their respective fields. The subsidiaries are responsible for their operations, customer relationships and develop- ment.
At the end of 2023, Aspo Group had business presence in 16 different countries, and employed some 800 professionals.
ACTIVE OWNERSHIP ENABLING GROWTH
Aspo supports the growth of its businesses and aims to improve their profitability and ensure steady cash flows. Our ambition is to take an even more active role in mer- gers, acquisitions, and other restructuring activities as well as in growth investments in the current businesses.
Aspo focuses especially on industrial services, and its key clusters include logistics and trade. Sustainability is a key element in our management system and guides the process for new investment opportunities.
TRANSFORMATION PROGRESSING
In 2023 we continued executing our strategy succes- sfully. ESL Shipping progressed as planned with the ongoing investment in twelve green coasters: seven vessels are under construction and the first vessel in the
series, Electramar, was successfully launched in June and was delivered in December. The second vessel, Stella- mar, was launched in October.
Aspo initiated a review of strategic options in spring 2023 to support and further accelerate ESL Shipping's low-carbon growth strategy. The program is assessing alternative measures, including launch of a second wave investment pool, potential minority equity investments in ESL Shipping, and the sale of the two supramax ves- sels. As the first result of this assessment, Aspo signed an agreement in November with OP Finland Infrastructure LP regarding an investment of EUR 30 million into ESL Shipping. In February 2024, Varma Mutual Insurance Company made a co-investment of EUR 15 million alongside OP Finland Infrastructure.
Telko continues to actively pursue acquisitions, both synergistic add-ons as well as new growth platforms. In January Telko acquired a Polish distribution company Eltrex, which is a distributor of specialty chemicals and industrial packaging materials. The company's wide offering includes raw materials for coatings, flooring and household chemicals industries.
Telko also continues to pursue organic growth, based on the growth in the underlying market as well as through gaining market share. Telko completed the sale of its Russian operations in April.
Leipurin's full profit potential program progressed as planned, with significant profit improvement compared
to 2022. The integration of Kobia progressed well and the acquisition has proven to be a game changer for Lei- purin, strategically serving principals and customers in the Nordics.
The divestment of bakery equipment trading business in October and series of sales and lease backs of Swe- dish and Lithuanian properties during the year supported Leipurin's strategy to be a focused, Nordic ingredient and service company. The completion of the divestment of Leipurin Russian, Belarusian and Kazakh operations is still pending on approval of the local authorities.
SUSTAINABILITY IN THE CORE OF BUSINESS
Sustainability is a key driver for Aspo's management system and especially for the company's investments. Aspo's businesses aim to be forerunners in sustainability in their respective sectors.
The current key target of Aspo is to reduce emission intensity, CO2 (tn) per net sales (EUR thousand), by 30%
Aspo's long-term financial targets
by 2025. The starting point (2020) was 0.44, while the target level (2025) is 0.30. In 2023 the emission intensity was at 0.37, only marginally behind the set goal of 0.36.
Another key sustainability focus area of Aspo is employee safety, measured by the development of accident frequency. Here we achieved great development, totaling into TRIF at 4.8 (8.1 in 2022).
CAPITAL EFFICIENCY SUPPORTING
STRATEGY EXECUTION
The Group's capital efficiency is tightly linked to the fulfillment of Aspo's strategy. Aspo's high debt management capacity, supported by its strong cash flow, enables the effective use of capital markets.
As part of its strategy, Aspo also takes care of its capital structure to support strategy execution. Aspo must have sufficient resources for operations and structural arrangements that produce more value.
Operating profit
8 %
Annual increase in net sales
5-10 %
Return on equity
> 20 %
Gearing
< 130 %
9
ASPO'S YEAR 2023
ASPO YEAR 2023
BUSINESSES
SUSTAINABILITY
GOVERNANCE
MANAGEMENT REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INVESTOR INFORMATION
■ ESL SHIPPING
Pursuing accelerated green growth
Net sales
MEUR 189.0
-23%
Comparable operating profit
-51%
MEUR 18.3
Personnel
297
ESL Shipping is the leading shipping services provider in the Northern Baltic Sea in its core segments. The com- pany's core is to provide reliable shipping services for its industrial partners. To meet that purpose ESL Ship- pings's active operating region extends to South-Western Europe.
PARTNERSHIP AS BUSINESS MODEL
The company aims to build long-term relationships with its selected partner clients. Seven out of the top ten ESL Shipping's customers have a longer than 10-year contractual relationship with ESL Shipping. This is an outcome of high customer advocacy that has been reached through in-depth understanding of clients' service needs and delivery of high-quality services. ESL Shipping builds a competitive edge through its ability to provide highly reliable transportation services year-round, despite sometimes harsh and challenging weather conditions.
STRONG FINANCIAL RESULTS DESPITE CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
To provide flexible and reliable services, a sufficiently large and interchangeable fleet is required. At the end of 2023, ESL Shipping had 43 vessels in use, all 1A ice classed. Out of the vessel fleet 24 are 100%-owned, 2 minority owned and 17 are time-chartered. ESL Ship-
ping's total fleet has a deadweight tonnage of more than 443,000 tons.
Year 2023 was characterized by a challenging business environment. In various core customer segments, the business activity has been declining, pulling down especially spot volumes and rates, and the cost inflation and interest rates have been high. Further, since spring 2022 and following Russia's war against Ukraine, ESL Shipping has made decision to withdraw fully from Rus- sian ports.
Despite all this, ESL Shipping delivered solid financial performance in 2023. The partnership-based strategy proved its strength within this adverse business environ- ment.
STRATEGY BUILT ON GREEN GROWTH
ESL Shipping's core market, the Northern Baltic Sea, is experiencing an unforeseen investment wave. Various billion-scale investments are currently ongoing, prepared or planned. The common denominator for these investments is the green transition. Major industrials are executing their strategies that build on e.g. green steel, sustainable and recyclable raw materials, low CO2 emissions and renewable energy.
The "Green Growth" drives substantial boost for sustainable shipping needs in the region. Within ESL Ship-
ping's core segments, the need for shipments is projected to double within the next 5-10 years. Fur- thermore, given increased focus on emissions, the requirement for low or no emission sea transportation will be highlighted.
ESL Shipping is taking active steps to respond to this development. The company has already ordered twelve highly energy-efficientCoaster-sized electric hybrid vessels and the delivery of the first vessel took place at the end of 2023. The company is preparing the next wave of green vessel investments and ESL Shipping has reinforced its capabilities and capacity in renewable energy and project shipments. In addition, ESL Shipping is taking an active part in future fuel development and is well positioned to play a leading role in the provision of CO2 free shipments.
ADDITIONAL EQUITY TO ACCELERATE GREEN GROWTH
ESL's green transition demands substantial investments. To secure fast progress of green shipping investments, additional financing muscle is needed. In line with that purpose Aspo entered in November 2023 into agreement with OP Finland Infrastructure where OP Finland Infrastructure injects additional equity of EUR 30 million to ESL Shipping and becomes a minority shareholder in the company. In February 2024, Varma joined the arrangement with its own co-investment of EUR 15 mil- lion.
10 ASPO'S YEAR 2023
ASPO YEAR 2023
BUSINESSES
SUSTAINABILITY
GOVERNANCE
MANAGEMENT REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INVESTOR INFORMATION
■ T E L KO
Scalable business
Net sales
MEUR 211.3
+1%
Comparable operating profit
-20%
MEUR 9.0
Personnel
218
Telko is a leading expert and supplier of plastic raw materials, industrial chemicals, and lubricants. The company provides raw materials, technical expertise and support to various industries. It operates as a sustainable partner in the value chain, bringing well-known international principals and customers together. Telko's partners benefit from the company's technical expertise and sup- port, as well as its broad portfolio of raw materials that can help uncover plastic, chemical, and lubricant solutions that achieve greater productivity, sustainability, and operational quality.
In 2023 Telko had operations in Finland, the Bal- tic countries, Scandinavia, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China.
FLUCTUATING DEMAND
AND VOLATILE PRICES
Demand and market prices were significantly volatile throughout the year, and on average at a lower level than the previous year. The revenue of Telko's continuous businesses grew mainly due to the acquisitions, but profitability declined because of market price decreases. Telko managed to improve its cost efficiency and adapt costs, which mitigated the impact on profit caused by market conditions.
Telko completed successfully its withdrawal from Russia and Belarus and was able to continue its busi-
ness and operations in Ukraine. However, the market in Ukraine is still demanding due to the war, and thus, the level of business stays lower than before.
SUCCESSFUL ACQUISITIONS AND EXITS
According to its strategy, Telko participates actively in market consolidation. In January 2024, Telko completed the acquisition of Eltrex, a Polish distribution company that specializes in specialty chemicals and industrial
Telko provides raw materials, technical expertise and support to various industries.
packaging materials. During the year, Telko completed its exit from the Russian market by selling its Russian sub- sidiary. Telko also ceased it operations in Belarus and started the liquidation process of its Belarussian sub- sidiary. In September Telko sold its injection moulding machinery business operations in the Baltic countries.
Telko continued to explore further merger and acquisition opportunites throughout the year.
THE TELKO EFFECT™
To describe Telko's efforts to improve the environmental, financial, and technical performance of their customers, Telko launched its crystallized brand image, Telko Effect™. In essence, Telko's expertise, processes, total cost of ownership approach, and exceptional service attitude help Telko's customers, prin- cipals, and end-users to improve their performance in a sustainable manner.
Unleashing the Telko Effect means improved quality, productivity, sustainability, and efficient use of costs and resources. Telko adopts a solution-based focus with tailored, technically-minded expertise that achieves the standards that brand owners strive for.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aspo Oyj published this content on 05 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 07:31:08 UTC.