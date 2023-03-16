Advanced search
    ASPO   FI0009008072

ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
2023-03-16
8.150 EUR   -0.12%
Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 16.3.2023

03/16/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
Aspo PlcAnnouncement 16.3.2023
   
   
Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 16.3.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date16.3.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareASPO 
Amount1,000Shares
Average price/ share8.1600EUR
Total cost8,160.00EUR
   
   
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 74 961 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 16.3.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Aspo Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
Further information, please contact: 
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
   
www.aspo.com  







