Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aspo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASPO   FI0009008072

ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:22:53 2023-03-31 am EDT
8.560 EUR   +0.71%
11:31aAspo Plc : Share Repurchase 31.3.2023
GL
11:31aAspo Plc : Share Repurchase 31.3.2023
GL
03/30Aspo Plc : Share Repurchase 30.3.2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 31.3.2023

03/31/2023 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



Aspo PlcAnnouncement 31.3.2023
   
   
Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 31.3.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date31.3.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareASPO 
Amount1,000Shares
Average price/ share8.5800EUR
Total cost8,580.00EUR
   
   
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 22 394 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 31.3.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Aspo Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
Further information, please contact: 
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
   
www.aspo.com  







Attachment


All news about ASPO OYJ
11:31aAspo Plc : Share Repurchase 31.3.2023
GL
11:31aAspo Plc : Share Repurchase 31.3.2023
GL
03/30Aspo Plc : Share Repurchase 30.3.2023
GL
03/29Aspo Plc : Share Repurchase 29.3.2023
GL
03/29Aspo Plc : Share Repurchase 29.3.2023
AQ
03/29 Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Toni Santalahti
GL
03/29 Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Toni Santalahti
AQ
03/29Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Bo Rolf Jansson
GL
03/29 Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Matti-Mikael Koskinen
GL
03/29Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Bo Rolf Jansson
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 610 M 665 M 665 M
Net income 2023 27,2 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 160 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 5,53%
Capitalization 267 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 886
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart ASPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aspo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,50 €
Average target price 9,25 €
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Jansson Chief Executive Officer
Arto Juhani Meitsalo Chief Financial Officer
Heikki Seppo Westerlund Chairman
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Deputy Chairman
Mikael Laine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPO OYJ3.66%291
AIR LIQUIDE15.33%86 964
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.01%72 182
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.08%44 062
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.89%30 285
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.21.06%21 428
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer