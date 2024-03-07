Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
March 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.
Aspo has published its Annual Report 2023
Aspo Group’s Annual Report 2023 has been published on the company’s website aspo.fi in Finnish and on aspo.com in English. The Annual Report 2023 includes the Strategy and Business Review, the Sustainability Report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Management Report and the Financial Statements 2023.
The Financial Statements are published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, and it is available separately in XHTML format where the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.
Aspo has also published a separate Remuneration Report for 2023, which is available on the company’s website.
Aspo’s Annual Report as well as the ESEF report, Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are attached to this release.
Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO
Further information:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 13 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 700 professionals.
