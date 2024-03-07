Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

March 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.



Aspo has published its Annual Report 2023

Aspo Group’s Annual Report 2023 has been published on the company’s website aspo.fi in Finnish and on aspo.com in English. The Annual Report 2023 includes the Strategy and Business Review, the Sustainability Report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Management Report and the Financial Statements 2023.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, and it is available separately in XHTML format where the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

Aspo has also published a separate Remuneration Report for 2023, which is available on the company’s website.

Aspo’s Annual Report as well as the ESEF report, Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are attached to this release.



Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Attachments:

Aspo Year 2023

Corporate Governance Statement 2023

Remuneration Report 2023

XHTML Report

