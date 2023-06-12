Advanced search
    ASPO   FI0009008072

ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:59 2023-06-12 am EDT
6.920 EUR   -0.86%
03:16pAspo's subsidiary Leipurin signs a sale and lease back agreement for its property in Tyresö, Sweden
GL
03:15pAspo's subsidiary Leipurin signs a sale and lease back agreement for its property in Tyresö, Sweden
AQ
06/05Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin signs a sale and lease back agreement for its property in Tyresö, Sweden

06/12/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
Aspo Plc
Press release
June 12, 2023, at 10:15 p.m.

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin signs a sale and lease back agreement for its property in Tyresö, Sweden

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin has signed a sale and lease back agreement for its property in Tyresö, Sweden. The property came into Leipurin’s ownership via the Kobia acquisition that took place on 1 September 2022. The buyer of the property is Revelop, a Swedish real estate investor.

With this transaction, Leipurin completes the program to sell and lease back the three properties it obtained in the Kobia acquisition. The aggregated sales price of the Gothenburg, Hässleholm and Tyresö properties is approximately EUR 13.6 million. As a result of the sale and lease back transactions, Aspo recognizes a total sales gain of approximately EUR 0.4 million.

The transactions as a whole are close to cost neutral, as the depreciation expense of the assets owned will be replaced by depreciation for the leased assets of similar size. The initial lease term for all properties is 5 years and the total EBIT impact is approximately EUR -0.15 million annually.

“The Tyresö transaction marks the completion of our sale and lease back program for the Kobia property and I am very happy about the prompt execution and favorable results of the process. Overall, Leipurin’s Kobia acquisition has already proven to be a success – both strategically, financially and operationally”, says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.


Aspo Plc

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.


